Why are Fortnite players calling for a ceasefire on December 2nd?

On December 2nd, Fortnite players are currently requesting a ceasefire, which has caused confusion on the internet. As fans await the upcoming Eminem live event, read below to discover the basis for the ceasefire and additional details.

For the past month, Fortnite players have relived their favorite moments from the game’s debut on the Chapter 1 map thanks to Season OG. After playing through multiple chapters, players finally landed on OG landmarks like Tilted Towers and Loot Lake and got the nostalgic touch they were hoping for.

Article continues after ad

Now that The Big Bang live event is here, Season OG will come to a close, bringing with it a new Chapter 5 island and a live performance by rap legend Eminem. Even though there’s a lot of buzz about it, the internet can’t seem to wrap its head around a peculiar request made by Fortnite players.

Article continues after ad

For a live service Battle Royale game like Fortnite, the social media is now calling for a ceasefire in the game on December 2nd which is as out of the ordinary as they come. Here’s the reason behind this phenomenon and the actions taken by others.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players call for ceasefire to bid farewell to OG island

Josh Samsoj, a renowned Fortnite TikToker, recently posted an Instagram video requesting that players cease fire on December 2nd, the final day of Season OG and the Chapter 1 map. As per the TikToker, players are gathering to observe the final day of the season by walking around the OG island in peace and harmony while observing a ceasefire.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Since this comes off as a peaceful gesture, several players had their own thoughts to pitch in on the same. One fan said, “Make no mistake this will be the bloodiest day in Fortnite history”. Another chimed in, “We all finna get banned for teaming”. A third commented, “Nah, I’ll respect the map by wiping the (entire) lobby”.

Article continues after ad

In an effort to rally additional players for a day of family-friendly content in the game, a number of alternative content creators published their own segments on social media platforms in support of the ceasefire. Another appeal for their followers to participate in the movement was made on TikTok by a user named Dylan Page.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite Season OG concludes on December 2 and fans in their respective regions will witness the Big Bang live event. At this time, the player base is divided regarding the ceasefire as further info will be revealed at that time.