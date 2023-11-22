Eminem adds to Fortnite event hype with cryptic teaser

Rap legend Eminem has just released a cryptic teaser for his upcoming Fortnite live event. As the first official announcement from the rapper, the teaser has been met with overwhelming response from his fan base and players alike. Here’s what they had to say about it.

Fortnite live events offer more than just a regular Battle Royale gaming experience. These events, whether they showcase real world musicians like Travis Scott or the Marvel Nexus War event, create massive hype days before they are witnessed by players.

In the same way, the Season OG live event has generated considerable anticipation for some time due to rumors that it would serve as the conclusion of Chapter 4. Although this has since been affirmed by Epic Games, the Big Bang live event on December 2 will conclude the current chapter of Fortnite.

Concurrently, multiple sources have disclosed that rap legend Eminem will both serve as the headlining performer at the Chapter 4 finale live event and receive his own skin in the game. The rapper has now hinted his connection to the live event via social media with a cryptic video teaser.

Eminem drops cryptic teaser ahead of Fortnite live event

With a video teaser titled “Calling all grandmas 12.2” that includes a portion of his song Tone Deaf, Eminem has affirmably linked himself to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Big Bang live event. In the clip, the camera zooms in on a living room after commencing with an image of the planet Earth.

Prior to displaying the Fortnite logo, the television in the room exhibits footage from the early 2000s. It then transforms from the logo to Eminem’s symbol, with the letter E remaining on the screen.

Fans went wild after Eminem dropped the teaser on the same day when 27.11 patch was deployed in Fortnite. One such fan said, “We’re getting Eminem in Fortnite before a new album w**.”

Another chimed in, “It was foreshadowed in the E in Fortnite all along.” Even the official YouTube Music X account tuned in and commented, “can’t wait to watch Marshall Mathers drop in on 12.2”.

A third fan replied, “If they don’t play ‘Without Me’, I’m gonna lose my mind.” While the hype is still building around Slim Shady gracing Fortnite players with an in-game concert, they also stand a chance to grab a free Marshall Mathers skin during the event.

