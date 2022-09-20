How to complete Fortnite Reboot Rally Quests & unlock free rewards

Reboot Rally is the latest refer a friend scheme to arrive in Fortnite, and there are loads of rewards to earn including the Fiery Descent Glider and the Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe.

Refer-a-friend programs have been running in Fortnite for years now. They give fans an extra incentive to encourage new (or returning) players to jump into the battle royale by offering them the chance to unlock free cosmetics.

To celebrate the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, a brand new refer-a-friend scheme called Reboot Rally has begun. It runs until October 3 and features loads of quests to work your way through with friends.

We’ve got all the details you need to get involved in Reboot Rally and unlock those free rewards below.

How to take part in Reboot Rally in Fortnite

In order to take part in Reboot Rally, you’ll need to squad up with a friend who hasn’t played Fortnite before or a friend who has played less than two hours in the 30 days leading up to Chapter 3 Season 4.

If you open the Friends tab you’ll see a Reboot Rally section with a list of eligible friends you can party up with. As you progress through the Reboot Rally Quests, you’ll both earn points to unlock rewards.

Reboot Rally runs from September 19, 2022, at 9 AM ET to October 3, 2022, at 9 AM ET.

All Reboot Rally Quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Reboot Rally Quests that you can complete:

Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel (1)

Complete a Battle Royale match with an eligible friend (1)

Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences (80000)

Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences (160000)

Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences (250000)

Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences (300000)

Earn experience with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences (400000)

You’ll also earn points for completing Daily Quests with an eligible friend, so make sure you check out the Daily Quests tab and work through those challenges to get a boost in points.

How to unlock all rewards in Fortnite Reboot Rally

Here are all of the Reboot Rally rewards in Fortnite and how to unlock them:

Reward How to unlock Cosmetic Barb-B-Q Emoticon Earn 50 points Freshly Forged Wrap Earn 100 points Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe Earn 150 points Fiery Descent Glider Earn 200 points

Remember that you’ve only got until October 3, 2022, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST to complete these Reboot Rally Quests and unlock all of the rewards. You can find full details here.

