How to play Fortnite OG Reload mode: All you need to know

Fortnite has announced that the brand-new OG Reload mode will be released imminently. Here’s everything you need to know, including what it is, the release date, how to play, and more.

Epic Games shocked Fortnite players after they suddenly revealed on June 21 that the OG-inspired Fortnite Reload mode would be coming soon. Naturally, this has left the community with tons of questions before it gets unleashed into Chapter 5 Season 3, so here are all the details.

Fortnite Reload will be released into Fortnite after the first Metallica concert live event finishes, which starts on June 22, 2024, at 2 PM ET.

The mode will then be available for all players to get their hands on and play. Epic has not yet confirmed how long the Fortnite Reload mode will be available for and when it will end.

What is Fortnite OG Reload?

Fortnite Reload is a brand-new Battle Royale mode by Epic Games that gives players the chance to reminisce by playing on a new map with classic OG locations and weapons.

It consists of 40 players battling out across 10 different squads in either a Zero Build or standard Battle Royale match to get a Victory Royale. However, Epic has switched it up by letting you and your teammates be able to constantly respawn during your matches as long as one member of your team stays alive on the island.

To eliminate a team in Fortnite Reload, then every member of the team will need to be wiped out before any one of them has time to respawn.

How to play Fortnite OG Reload

To play Fortnite Reload, you will need to head to the main Lobby menu, select the Fortnite Reload mode in Discover, and hit the “Play” button to launch the OG mode.

Epic Games You can get The Rezzbrella Glider for free when earning a Victory Royale in Fortnite Reload.

This is a squads-based mode and you can play with up to four players in each squad. You can either play with all of your friends in a team of four or the Fill or No Fill feature.

All weapons in Fortnite OG Reload

All the weapons you can use in Fortnite Reload have been unvaulted from previous seasons, including several from the first OG Chapter 1 seasons. Epic has not revealed its full list of weapons that have returned for the mode, but they confirmed some classic guns and weapons.

Epic Games The Tactical Shotgun, Rocket Launcher, Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle and Lever Action Shotgun are in Reload.

Here are all the weapons Epic has confirmed are in Fortnite OG Reload:

Revolver

Tactical Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

OG Heavy Shotgun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Infantry Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Grappler

POI locations in Fortnite OG Reload

There are 6 POI locations in Fortnite’s OG Reload mode, with three of them being OG Chapter 1 locations and the rest being remixes of classics from previous seasons.

Epic Games Fortnite Reload brings a smaller map that features classic POI locations and loot.

Here are all the POI locations in Fortnite OG Reload:

Tilted Towers

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Lil’ Loot Lake

Lazy Laps

Sandy Sheets

How Reboot works in Fortnite OG Reload

To Reboot you and your teammates in Fortnite Reload, you will need to make sure you have one person alive in your Squad during your matches. As long as this is the case, then your teammates will automatically Reboot and respawn after a time period has passed.

Epic Games Fortnite Reload launches into Chapter 5 Season 3 on June 22.

Here’s exactly how Reboot works in Fortnite Reload:

If a player is eliminated, their individual Reboot timer will begin and once this has finished they will respawn.

The Reboot timers will start at 30 seconds at the beginning of your matches and at later stages will increase to 40 seconds.

Your teammates can reduce Reboot timers, by 2 seconds for downing an enemy, 4 seconds for a full elimination, and 10 seconds for wiping out an entire team.

If you or your teammates are downed, but the Reboot timer has finished, then players are able to revive themselves straight away instead of waiting to be revived.

At the end of the match, all Reboots will be made unavailable, therefore teammates will be completely eliminated the same as in a typical match.

When a player is rebooted, they will spawn with a common Assault Rifle and 100 Wood (if Building is available). Alternatively, if a player is eliminated, they will drop Small Shield Potions, medium ammo, light ammo, shotgun shells, all their loot, and for Build only, 50 of each building material.

Free Fortnite OG Reload rewards

You can get 4 cosmetic rewards for free by completing several quests or earning a Victory Royale in Fortnite Reload. Here are all the Fortnite Reload rewards you can get and how to claim them all.

Epic Games You can get free Fortnite Reload rewards by completing several quests for the mode.

Reward How to get Digital Dogfight Contrail Complete 3 Fornite Reload Quests Pool Cubes Wrap Complete 6 Fornite Reload Quests NaNa Bath Back Bling! Complete 9 Fornite Reload Quests The Rezzbrella Glider! Earn a Victory Royale in Fortnite Reload

We have also provided a guide on how you can watch the Metallica live event, and a full breakdown of everything included in Fortnite’s 30.20 update, including the Pirate of the Caribbean collab and more.