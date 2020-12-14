Logo
How to get Fortnite Reboot a Friend free skins and rewards

Published: 14/Dec/2020 21:06

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games has unveiled a brand-new system clearly designed to get people back into Fortnite by giving them rewards for inviting old friends back to the game. Here’s what you need to know about the new ‘Reboot a Friend’ feature.  

While Fortnite is still a huge title, it’s safe to say that its popularity has gone down a bit from when it was on top of the world. To remedy this issue, Epic Games have unveiled a brand new system designed to get old players who might dropped off the game back into the battle royale.

Called the ‘Reboot a Friend’ program, this new feature allows current players to invite old players to get them back into the game and, in short, give them rewards if they are successful. Here’s how you can invite some old friends back, who qualifies, and what rewards you can get.

How does the Reboot-A-Friend program work?

Fortnite players can invite old friends back to the game in order to get rewards.

Luckily, the Reboot a Friend system is relatively simple. That being said, it’s important to note that you can only reboot players who haven’t been active in Fortnite for at least 30 days, so don’t think you’ll be able to reboot your friend who dropped off with the start of the new season.

Still, there are some easy steps for you to follow:

  1. Go to the Reboot-A-Friend website
  2. Log in to your Epic Games account that’s associated with your Fortnite info
  3. Check down in the list to see if there’s anyone on your friend’s list eligible to be rebooted.
  4. Click “Reboot” next to the players eligible name.
  5. Confirm your selection

You won’t just get your rewards after sending that invite, however: You’ll have to play a few matches with that player if you want everything the program has to offer.

Reboot-A-Friend program rewards

Fortnite fans have to play matches with old friends in order to unlock rewards.

Currently, there are four rewards associated with the new program, with each one attached to a specific number of games. The full breakdown can be found below but, in short, you’ll have to play at least 20 matches in order to get everything.

It’s also important to point out that the rewards are given to both you and the player you chose to reboot, so that player doesn’t have to do invite their own players, which would just be an annoyance.

  • 1 match – Reboot emote
  • 5 matches – Key change lobby track
  • 10 matches – Twin Talons pickaxe
  • 20 matches – Holofoil wrap

On final thing to note is that the program is currently in beta and will only be lasting for 20 days in total, until January 4, 2021, so you’ll have to move quickly. Of course, the program will almost certainly come back in some way, shape, or form, but it’s still noteworthy.

All in all, the rewards themselves are pretty cool, especially considering you can’t get them anywhere else. Here’s hoping you have a friend eligible in order to get your hands on the rewards.

Fortnite leak reveals major aim assist changes coming soon

Published: 14/Dec/2020 11:44

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite character kneeling down with a red assault rifle
Fortnite Season 5

A Fortnite leaker has revealed that Epic Games are working on changing the battle royale’s aim assist system yet again, and it could be releasing in the near future. 

Just like with any popular multiplayer game, there are things in Fortnite that long-time players have taken issue with. It’s ranged from skill-based matchmaking to cheating and to the weapons that Epic Games add to the game, but one stands above them all – aim assist.

For the longest time, Fortnite players complained that aim assist was too strong on a controller – with many making the switch from mouse and keyboard, and a few others even going as far as saying it was akin to an aimbot. 

Aim assist was heaving nerfed back in May, in the v12.61 hotfix, and it looks as if Epic Games have another change up their sleeve for the assist if a new leak is to be believed. 

Aim Assist has always been a hotly debated topic in Fortnite.

The leak comes from Mang0e on Twitter, who has previously revealed details about new weapons and other new items coming to Fortnite. 

On December 13, the data miner tweeted: “Fortnite is working on new Aim-Assist/Targeting. In 15.00, a plugin called “𝑇𝑎𝑟𝑔𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑆𝑦𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑚” was added. It’s description: “Generic Targeting System to be used for gameplay. Abilities/Aim Assist/etc”.” 

Mang0e also showed off an image of the changes, to show that the code of the game was changed. “Hopefully this will help improve Aim Assist’s current state,” the data miner added, with some replies taking that to mean that this change will lead to a substantial buff. 

Obviously, changes to the current system would point towards a boost on the current aim assist system, but as of now, that’s unconfirmed and we’ll just have to wait and see as to what Epic decides to do. 

As for when it could release, that’ll likely come later down the line rather than be added in the upcoming v15.10 update.