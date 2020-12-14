How to get Fortnite Reboot a Friend free skins and rewards

Epic Games has unveiled a brand-new system clearly designed to get people back into Fortnite by giving them rewards for inviting old friends back to the game. Here’s what you need to know about the new ‘Reboot a Friend’ feature.

While Fortnite is still a huge title, it’s safe to say that its popularity has gone down a bit from when it was on top of the world. To remedy this issue, Epic Games have unveiled a brand new system designed to get old players who might dropped off the game back into the battle royale.

Called the ‘Reboot a Friend’ program, this new feature allows current players to invite old players to get them back into the game and, in short, give them rewards if they are successful. Here’s how you can invite some old friends back, who qualifies, and what rewards you can get.

How does the Reboot-A-Friend program work?

Luckily, the Reboot a Friend system is relatively simple. That being said, it’s important to note that you can only reboot players who haven’t been active in Fortnite for at least 30 days, so don’t think you’ll be able to reboot your friend who dropped off with the start of the new season.

Still, there are some easy steps for you to follow:

Go to the Reboot-A-Friend website Log in to your Epic Games account that’s associated with your Fortnite info Check down in the list to see if there’s anyone on your friend’s list eligible to be rebooted. Click “Reboot” next to the players eligible name. Confirm your selection

You won’t just get your rewards after sending that invite, however: You’ll have to play a few matches with that player if you want everything the program has to offer.

Reboot-A-Friend program rewards

Currently, there are four rewards associated with the new program, with each one attached to a specific number of games. The full breakdown can be found below but, in short, you’ll have to play at least 20 matches in order to get everything.

It’s also important to point out that the rewards are given to both you and the player you chose to reboot, so that player doesn’t have to do invite their own players, which would just be an annoyance.

1 match – Reboot emote

5 matches – Key change lobby track

10 matches – Twin Talons pickaxe

20 matches – Holofoil wrap

On final thing to note is that the program is currently in beta and will only be lasting for 20 days in total, until January 4, 2021, so you’ll have to move quickly. Of course, the program will almost certainly come back in some way, shape, or form, but it’s still noteworthy.

Read More: Fortnite leak reveals major aim assist changes coming soon

All in all, the rewards themselves are pretty cool, especially considering you can’t get them anywhere else. Here’s hoping you have a friend eligible in order to get your hands on the rewards.