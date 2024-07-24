Solo Fortnite players slam Summer Road Trip quest over party tasks

A Summer Road Trip quest is irritating solo Fortnite players who can’t believe it demands that they play in a party with friends.

The Summer Road Trip event kicked off on July 23, inviting players to participate in nine days of quests that conclude on July 31.

A free in-game Cybertruck is the carrot on the stick for those able to complete nine quests, but the second day has already caused problems for some Fortnite players.

Day 2 of the event asks that players “Earn (60,000) XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Festival.”

This sounds doable but Redditor hwanlv noted that using the Squad Fill function to join up with randoms isn’t an option. The only way to complete the Day 2 task is by playing in a party with friends.

Another Fortnite player in the comments confirmed this and told fellow users, “[the] messed up part is you can’t even use the ‘fill’ option. You gotta have friends that actually play it and squad up with them.”

Several people expressed frustration at the requirements since they don’t have friends who play the online title.

One annoyed user in the thread called Fortnite’s Summer Road Trip quests “horrible.”

Another comment reads, “it does irritate me when this game tries to force me to play with other people.”

The community has quickly found one way of getting around the issue by relying on their own alt accounts. One person claimed the following worked for them: “use an alt account and do XP quests in the map with your main and your alt afk in the map.”

Fortnite users interested in completing every Summer Road Trip quest will have to either make a friend in-game or use the alt account method. In addition to Day 2, the quests for Days 4, 6, and 8 also demand users earn XP while playing with a party.

Players have until August 6 to complete all of Summer Road Trip’s tasks.