How to get Fortnite Victory Crown Discord Avatar Decoration for free

Discord and Epic Games have teamed up to grant Fortnite players a free Victory Crown Avatar Decoration. Here’s how you can get yours easily.

Fortnite promotions are always a pull for players to claim free rewards by completing a set of objectives. Similarly, Epic has once again teamed up with Discord to grant players a free Victory Crown Avatar Decoration to celebrate the launch of Fortnite’s newest game mode, Reload.

In the past, Fortnite has hosted game-related quests in Discord that rewarded in-game cosmetics. However, the latest collaboration offers a Discord cosmetic accessory for free, which is modeled after Fortnite and doesn’t need a Nitro membership to equip.

Here’s how you can easily claim the Fortnite Victory Crown Avatar Decoration in Discord.

Epic Games Fortnite Reload brings a new promotional campaign with Discord.

How to claim free Fortnite Victory Crown Avatar Decoration in Discord

To claim the Fortnite Victory Crown Avatar Decoration in Discord, you need to follow these steps:

Head to the Discord Quests page to locate the Fortnite Reload Quest Accept the Quest to reveal your objective Play Fortnite Reload for at least 15 minutes on your PC while keeping the Discord Client open. If you’re on a console, be in a Discord voice channel with your teammate and play for the same amount of time. After you’re done, head back to Discord and click on Claim Reward. Once claimed, head to your Profile settings on Discord and click on Change Decoration under the Avatar Decoration section. Choose Fortnite Victory Crown and click Apply to use your new reward.

Remember, you must keep the client active or use Discord while playing Fortnite Reload to claim the reward. The promotion is active from June 27 to July 4, 2024, between which you can play the new mode and grab the free reward at any time.

If you’re looking for more free stuff around Fortnite Reload, check out how to claim the Victory Umbrella and more cosmetics by completing quests or Reboot Rally’s latest edition.