Fortnite: How to get Ultra Doom mythic & become Doom’s Chosen

Doom’s Chosen has shocked Fortnite players by unexpectedly being added to Fortnite and the mythic item is only available at one specific location on the Battle Royale map.

Epic’s 31.10 update was the first Fortnite big update landing into the Marvel-themed Absolute Doom season. Despite Gwenpool’s Dual SMGs and the Shuri Claws mythics being introduced, the star of the show has been Doctor Doom’s powers.

Doom’s Chosen can now be obtained in Chapter 5 Season 4 unranked Battle Royale lobbies, which grants four powerful abilities. However, it is more challenging to get it than you might expect.

Article continues after ad

The mythic item is only available in matches where a new Loot Island POI named Isle of Doom spawns instead of the regular one. However, there is only between a 5-10% chance that the Isle of Doom floating island will spawn during each Battle Royale match.

Therefore, it may take a while for them to appear, and even when they become available, they will be the most popular POI on the island and heavily contested by enemies. Regardless if you’re in luck, here’s how to get the Ultra Doom mythic and find the Isle of Doom in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to find Doom’s Cauldron & get Ultra Doom mythic

Epic Games / Stealthy The Isle of Doom spawns in rare matches where players can land and grab the mythic.

To transform into Doom’s Chosen in Fortnite, you must head to the floating Isle of Doom island which will appear randomly during a Battle Royale match and will be visible via an icon on your in-game map.

Once you’ve arrived, you will find Doom’s Cauldron directly in the middle of the Isle of Doom. To get Doom’s Chosen you will then need to capture the island by standing in the area surrounding the cauldron until the progress bar is complete.

Article continues after ad

Finally, just walk up to it and embrace the Power of Doom from the cauldron. After a short cut-scene, you will instantly be equipped with Ultra Doom armor and you will turn into what is called Doom’s Chosen.

As soon as you pick up the mythic item all your weapons and items will be dropped onto the floor. But, the powers you gain from Doom will be far superior to anything else.

Article continues after ad

How to use Doom’s Chosen mythic weapon

Epic Games / Stealthy

Once you get your hands on Doom’s Chosen, you will receive 500 Health and 500 Shield, unlimited sprint, a Shield Siphon after every elimination, and four brand-new abilities to use.

Article continues after ad

Here are all four of Doom’s Chosen abilities and how to use them:

Arcane Barrage – Press your fire button to decimate your foes with a multishot.

– Press your fire button to decimate your foes with a multishot. Scorch Beam – Hold down your aim button to fire a long-range beam.

– Hold down your aim button to fire a long-range beam. Mystical Gigabomb – Hold down your reload button to rise into the air and throw a large projectile.

Hold down your reload button to rise into the air and throw a large projectile. Dive Kick – Hit your Jump button to leap into the sky and press it again while gliding to crash down on your enemies with the iconic Dive Kick.

Despite it taking a bit of practice to get used to all of Doom’s Chosen powers, there will be some familiarity though for OG players. This is due to the abilities sharing a distinct likeness to Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlets from the iconic Marvel LTM from the Infinity War collab.

Epic Games

Fortnite’s 31.10 update has also switched up the Victory Royale sequence to give a Doctor Doom twist. If you win a Battle Royale match this season using the Doom’s Chosen mythic, a Victory Von Doom animation will be shown.

Article continues after ad

The Marvel villain for this season has also received a reworked skin, Skin styles, and a range of cosmetics within the Absolute Doom Battle Pass as part of the patch.

Article continues after ad

With the Fortnite update dropping, make sure you keep in the loop by checking out our complete Chapter 5 Season 4 guides. These include full lists for every NPC location, all the new, unvaulted and vaulted weapons, and where to find each Mythic weapon.