How to get Nitro Splash and Nitro Barrels in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 features a new movement mechanic fueled by a substance called Nitro. Here is how you can find Nitro Splashes and Nitro Barrels on the Fortnite island.

The new orange-colored fluid can be found in various forms all around the island. It also takes the form of gas for Flaming Boost Hoops, which can be driven or walked through to supercharge the player’s movement.

Upon consuming Nitro, it temporarily speeds up the user to keep up with the high-speed chases going on around them. It also increases reload speed, provides fall damage immunity, and lets you bash through buildings, along with a decent stamina consumption buff.

Nitro fluid can be found in Nitro Splash consumable item and Nitro Barrels placed around the island. So here’s how you can find these containers to use for yourself or your vehicles.

Epic Games The source of all Nitro in Fortnite is a factory in the Wastelands.

Where to find Nitro Splash and Nitro Barrels in Fortnite

Nitro Splashes can be found in floor loot or by opening chests. They are small, clear orange-colored canisters that can be consumed or thrown similar to a Chug Splash.

However, Nitro Barrels can be found placed at various locations on the map. They are most commonly found at locations where vehicles can be refueled or modded, as well as several stand-alone locations by roadsides.

Both Nitro Splashes and Nitro Barrels can be applied to a player or a vehicle by either throwing Nitro Splashes or smashing Nitro Barrels.

To know when Nitro is activated, the player profile picture on the upper left, where your username is displayed, will have a red ring around it. This red ring signifies when you are and aren’t under Nitro influence. When the Nitro dissipates, the ring will go away.

Bear in mind Nitro doesn’t grant the player any immunity buff or provide healing, like the Flow Berries during Chapter 5 Season 2. It only improves movement-related capabilities and adds a bash damage buff.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has changed quite a bit, so be sure to check out the patch notes to catch up on all the changes, as well as all the weapon changes that’ll shake up this season’s meta so you can nab a Victory Royale and a free glider.

