All Mythic Nitro cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and how to get them

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 introduced Mythic Nitro cars onto the Battle Royale island for the Wrecked season, which is centered around the newly introduced Nitro-fueled Wasteland.

Epic’s Season 3 update has let players fortify vehicles this season with Vehicle Mods, as well as deployed several Service Stations to refuel and repair, Flaming Boost Hoops, and Nitro fuel to give you a speed boost. There are even various ramps to show off your skills.

Despite the range of vehicle additions, they have also unleashed rare Mythic cars that belong to the Wasteland Warriors crew, who are all NPC bosses in the Wasteland.

There are three Mythic Nitro cars — The Machinist’s Lockjaw, Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw, and Megalo Don’s Behemoth. Here’s where they all are on the Fortnite map and how you can get them all.

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Mythic Nitro car locations

All three Mythic Nitro cars can be found in the new Wasteland biome added for Chapter 5 Season 3, securely stored in cages at the homes of each Wasteland Warrior NPC boss.

Epic Games All Mythic Nitro can be found at three newly added Wasteland POIs in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Below are all the three NPC boss locations that the Mythic Nitro cars are and where they can be found within them:

The Machinist’s Lockjaw – Found in a locked cage at Redline Rig

Found in a locked cage at Redline Rig Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw – Found in a locked cage at the Nitrodome

– Found in a locked cage at the Nitrodome Megalo Don’s Behemoth – Found in a locked cage at Brutal Beachhead

How to get The Machinist’s Lockjaw Mythic car in Fortnite

To get The Machinist’s Lockjaw Mythic car, you will need to defeat the Machinist NPC boss at Redline Rig and then equip The Machinist’s Medallion. This lets you unlock the cage that their car is securely stored inside of.

Epic Games

As soon as you equip the Medallion, an arrow will direct you towards The Machinist’s cage. Simply walk up towards the gate’s sensor, which will then turn green and the cage’s gate will open.

From there, you’ll have full access to The Machinist’s Lockjaw car, which you can enter and use as you would any other vehicle across the island.

How to get Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw Mythic car in Fortnite

To get Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw Mythic car, you will need to defeat the Ringmaster Scarr NPC boss at Nitrodome and then equip Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion. This also lets you unlock the cage that their car is securely stored inside of.

Epic Games

As soon as you equip the Medallion, an arrow will direct you toward Ringmaster Scarr’s cage. Simply walk up to the gate’s sensor, which will then turn green and the cage’s gate will open.

This will grant you full access to the Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw car, which you can enter and use as you would any other vehicle across the island.

How to get Megalo Don’s Behemoth Mythic car in Fortnite

To get Megalo Don’s Behemoth Mythic car, you will need to defeat the Megalo Don NPC boss at Brutal Beachhead and then equip Megalo Don’s Medallion. This lets you unlock the cage that their car is securely stored inside of.

Epic Games

As soon as you equip the Medallion, an arrow will direct you towards Megalo Don’s cage. Simply walk up towards the gate’s sensor, which will then turn green and the cage’s gate will open.

This will grant you full access to the Megalo Don’s Behemoth SUV, which you can enter and use as you would any other vehicle across the island.

Despite them being fairly OP, they can be countered with the new Nitro Fists and Boom Bolt weapons introduced to this season’s weapon pool.