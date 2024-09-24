All Fortnite Birthday Cake locations in Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite isn’t about to let you leave its birthday bash on an empty stomach. You can grab a slice of cake – or devour the whole thing if you’re really hungry – but only if you can track down one of the Birthday Cake stands scattered across the map.

Of course, with a hundred players starving for both kills and dessert, it’s all too common to find the one Birthday Cake stand at Reckless Railways picked clean. Epic Games has a lot of hungry mouths to feed, after all.

Fortunately, there are nine other spots on the map to hunt for those delicious Birthday Cake slices, and here’s where to find them all in Fortnite.

Where to find Fortnite Birthday Cake in Chapter 5 Season 4

Dexerto You’ve got 10 cakes waiting for you all over the map.

When you eat a slice of Birthday Cake, you get 20 health and 20 shields back – 10 for each bite. You could go around the entire Birthday Cake stand and grab all the pieces, which would restore 80 health and shield points total.

There are 10 Birthday Cakes scattered all over the Fortnite map. Around it, you’ll find slices you can grab and immediately consume to replenish health and shields. Here’s where you can find each cake:

The Underworld : Look for the Birthday Cake stand in the westmost corner of the Underworld, inside the temple.

: Look for the Birthday Cake stand in the westmost corner of the Underworld, inside the temple. Grim Gate : On the southern shore of Grim Gate’s river.

: On the southern shore of Grim Gate’s river. Doomstadt : At the very center of Doomstadt, near Mysterio‘s spawn locations.

: At the very center of Doomstadt, near Mysterio‘s spawn locations. Castle Doom : You can find this Birthday Cake in the northeast corner of this POI.

: You can find this Birthday Cake in the northeast corner of this POI. Restored Reels: Near the Coliseum’s stage, you’ll find the Birthday Cake stand.

Near the Coliseum’s stage, you’ll find the Birthday Cake stand. Reckless Railways : Right before the station’s entrance and next to Valeria’s mansion, there’s a Birthday Cake stand.

: Right before the station’s entrance and next to Valeria’s mansion, there’s a Birthday Cake stand. Grand Glacier : You can find this Birthday Cake in the lower right corner of Grand Glacier, right outside the mansion.

: You can find this Birthday Cake in the lower right corner of Grand Glacier, right outside the mansion. The Raft : In the northwest corner of The Raft, near the prison where you found Gwenpool’s secret quests.

: In the northwest corner of The Raft, near the prison where you found Gwenpool’s secret quests. Mount Olympus : You can find this one inside Mount Olympus, where Zeus used to spawn.

: You can find this one inside Mount Olympus, where Zeus used to spawn. Redline Rig: This Birthday Cake is at the very south of Redline Rig.

That’s everything you need to know about Birthday Cake locations in Fortnite during its birthday event. If you’re curious about the Birthday Medallion and everything else that was added for the Birthday update, we’ve got you covered.