Fortnite’s mystery Outfit for the Absolute Doom Battle Pass in Chapter 5 Season 4 will be none other than Marvel’s Doctor Doom.

Doctor Doom was rumored ever since Fortnite’s leaked 2024 Roadmap stated the iconic character would be returning for Chapter 5 Season 4. Epic then confirmed via the end-of-season live event that Doom was confirmed to be taking over the Battle Royale island with the Marvel-themed Absolute Doom season.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to obtain the Fortnite Outfit during Chapter 5 Season 4.

How to get Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

To get Doctor Doom in Fortnite, you must purchase the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks and complete all the Doctor Doom Battle Pass Quests when they release sometime in September.

Epic Games Doctor Doom will be joining Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 along with his own Castle Doom POI.

As with every secret Battle Pass Outfit, as you complete all the quests available for Doom, you will also be able to unlock and claim various cosmetic rewards for the character.

The Absolute Doom Battle Pass will be released when Chapter 5 Season 4 kicks off on August 16 and will feature various other Marvel skins, including Gwenpool, War Machine, Peelverine, and much more.

Doctor Doom will also mark his territory on the Absolute Doom season by bringing new POIs across the map, such as Castle Doom and Latveria. There will also be various Doom landmarks, statues, and items scattered around the Battle Royale island, as well as his Doctor Doom Gauntlet weapon.

However, there are plenty of other Marvel characters that are expected to get their own skins, NPCs, and unique weapons. We have provided a list of every Marvel skin and all new and returning weapons coming to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 4.

You can also check out when Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4 downtime will begin, and while you wait, everything announced in Disney’s D23 event.