How to get Saw’s Billy skin in Fortnite

The iconic puppet Billy from the Saw franchise is now in the Battle Royale, and here’s how you can get his skin and bundle.

With Fortnitemares just on the horizon, it’s clear that Fortnite is embracing a horror theme more than ever this time of year. So far, we know that some well-known horror franchises are coming to the game.

With that in mind, Billy the puppet from Saw is the first skin to drop from these confirmed collabs, and he’s perfect for fans who would love to rock his creepy look in the Battle Royale along with other additional cosmetics taken from the movies.

If you’d like to snatch everything from this collab to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Billy skin and bundle in Fortnite.

How to get the Billy skin in Fortnite

You can get the Billy skin in Fortnite by purchasing it in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. Included with this skin is the Trap Television Back Bling, featuring a glitched tape of Billly.

epic games All cosmetics included in the Billy Bundle from the Saw collab in Fortnite.

For the uninitiated, Billy is a puppet designed and built by the mastermind behind Saw traps from the movies to communicate instructions to victims.

Everything included in the Billy Bundle

While the skin can be purchased separately, you do miss out on other items from the collabs though. The Billy Bundle is on the pricier side, costing 2,500 V-Bucks. However, in return, you’ll get to unlock all these cosmetics along with the skin:

Billy Outfit + Trap Television Back Bling (1,500 V-Bucks)

Billy’s Tricycle Emote (500 V-Bucks)

Themed Wrap (500 V-Bucks)

Spiralized Slicer Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

You can also choose to purchase the cosmetics separately, it’s all up to you. And that sums up everything you need to know to get the Billy skin in Fortnite, including the whole bundle.

Forget reverse bear traps; now, anyone can play as the iconic puppet and use some of the best weapons in-game to gun down enemies. While you’re here, check out how to earn V-Bucks in-game and grab free skins while they’re still available.