Fortnite: How to get Elder Scrolls Online rewards for free

Fans of Fortnite and Elder Scrolls Online will be delighted to know that Epic Games recently announced a free promotion between the two games. The collaboration grants Fortnite players free cosmetic rewards that are themed around the Bethesda game. Here’s how you can get them easily.

Fortnite’s innovative Battle Royale mode has made it one of the most popular online multiplayer games. However, Bethesda’s highly popular MMORPG, Elder Scrolls Online, was making waves in the multiplayer genre before Fortnite entered the mix.

Elder Scrolls Online (abbreviated as ESO) continues to thrive with over 4 million active players each month as a direct result of Bethesda’s dedication to frequent new updates. Quests, crafting, dungeon exploration, and PvP battles are just some of the activities available to players in ESO.

While the game is available for a minimum cost of $19.99, Epic Games Store has announced plans to provide it to users for free as well as some additional rewards for Fortnite players. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get ESO rewards in Fortnite.

Epic Games Players can get a free back bling by claiming ESO from Epic Games Store.

Get Elder Scrolls Online cosmetics for free in Fortnite

On July 20, 2023, Epic Games tweeted that Elder Scrolls Online would be made available for free on the Epic Games Store. Until July 27, 2023, players can pick up a copy of the game at no cost.

A Sigil of the Alliance War Back Bling will be given away to Fortnite players who either claim ESO during the offer period or purchase it from the Epic Games store in the future for $19.99. The back bling, however, can be claimed at any time before July 20, 2024, as long as the game is purchased from the store.

All you have to do is launch Fortnite after purchasing ESO from the Epic Games Store and you’ll have no trouble claiming the back bling in the game and assigning it in your locker. However, recent leaks by well-known data miner HYPEX also hints at a Fortnite pickaxe called the Ebonheart Battleaxe and a back bling of the same name that will be a part of the promotion as well in the near future.

Rumors state that both the rewards will be granted to Fortnite players once they play ESO and reach a certain milestone. Although there has been no official info by Epic Games on that as of yet.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about claiming free Elder Scrolls Online rewards in Fortnite!

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

