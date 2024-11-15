How to get the FNCS Champion Drake skin in Fortnite for free

Fortnite’s FNCS Champion Drake skin has just been revealed and here’s everything you need to know to get it in the game for free.

As Fortnite continues to grow as one of the most popular live service games, the list of ever-growing cosmetics has also expanded. While that’s the case, it’s no secret many of them require you to purchase with V-Bucks.

Luckily, once in a while, there are some freebies players can earn. This time, the Champion Drake skin will be up for grabs for free – but you’ll first have to know all the details to get it.

So, if you want to add this to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the FNCS Champion Drake skin in the game.

Fortnite: How to get the FNCS Champion Drake skin for free

To get the Champion Drake skin for free, you’ll need to participate in the FNCS Community Cup on November 17, 2024, and place among the higher ranks.

epic games The FNCS Champion Drake skin as seen in the game’s Compete tab.

As for the exact time of when this will begin, the Tournament Details option in the Compete tab in-game will show you the time according to your local timezone.

The top spot differs in every region, and below are all the details:

OCE, Asia, ME, AND BR : Top 200 placement

: Top 200 placement NAC : Top 1,000 placement

: Top 1,000 placement EU: Top 1,200 placement

Those who manage to place at high ranks in the cup will get the whole FNCS Champion Drake Bundle, which includes the skin along with additional cosmetics.

For the uninitiated, this will be a Duos-only cup that you can access from the Compete tab. So, if you want to participate, make sure to find another player to team up with.

All FNCS November 2024 Community Cup rewards

Other than the FNCS Champion Drake skin, there are also other rewards available during the cup. Unlocking these involves scoring points, which are awarded based on eliminations and Epic Victory.

To sum it up, here’s a list of all of them:

Community Cup reward Requirement Salute the Champ Spray Earn 8 Points FNCS Warrior back bling Earn 40 Points FNCS Champion Drake bundle (Champion Drake skin + Champion’s Snapsword pickaxe +Drake’s Drip wrap) Reach the top placement according to your region.

As with the case with FNCS cosmetics, rest assured that these will eventually arrive in the Item Shop, so there is no need to worry if you can’t make it to the cup.

That sums up everything you need to know about how to get the FNCS Champion Drake skin in Fortnite for free. While you’re here, take a look at other free skins you can get and all the Battle Pass cosmetics in Chapter 2 Remix.