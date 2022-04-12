Elder Scrolls Online: Best classes & races in ESO

The Elder Scrolls Online is home to a colorful cast of different classes and races that are entirely unique to ESO. So, here are all of the options, as well as which character is best for each role.

Set in the magical universe of Tamriel, The Elder Scrolls Online transforms Bethesda’s classic franchise into an ever-expanding MMORPG filled to bursting with secrets just waiting to be uncovered.

As with every MMO, your choice of race and class dictate how your adventure will play out, altering NPC perceptions of you and governing your gameplay.

With a variety of different classes and races at your disposal in The Elder Scrolls Online, here’s a rundown of all of the different character types, as well as which is best suited for each role.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Races

Your Elder Scrolls adventure begins at the character customization screen, where you will be asked to select what race you want to play.

There are 10 different playable races in-game, each of which has its own Racial Skills. These are passives that scale with level (with new ranks and skills unlocked every five levels) and are unique to your specific race.

Below are all ESO’s characters, as well as their Racial Skills:

Race Racial Skill (I) II III IV Altmer (High Elf) Highborn Increases experience gain with the Destruction Staff Skill line by 15%. Increases your experience gained by 1%. Spell Recharge Rank I – Reduces damage taken by 1% while you are using an ability with a cast or channel time.

Restores 200 Magicka or Stamina, based on whichever is lowest, after activating a Class Ability. This effect can occur once every 6 seconds. Rank II – Reduces damage taken by 2% while you are using an ability with a cast or channel time.

Restores 400 Magicka or Stamina, based on whichever is lowest, after activating a Class Ability. This effect can occur once every 6 seconds. Rank III – Reduces damage taken by 5% while you are using an ability with a cast or channel time.

Restores 625 Magicka or Stamina, based on whichever is lowest, after activating a Class Ability. This effect can occur once every 6 seconds. Syrabane’s Boon Rank I – Increases Max Magicka by 600 Rank II –

Increases Max Magicka by 1200 Rank III –

Increases Max Magicka by 2000 Elemental Talent Rank I – Increases your Spell Damage by 86 Rank II –

Increases your Spell Damage by 172 Rank III –

Increases your Spell Damage by 258 Argonian Amphibian Increases experience gain with the Restoration Staff Skill line by 15% Increases your swimming speed by 50% Resourceful Rank I –

Increases your Max Magicka by 333 Whenever you drink a potion you restore 1000 Health, Magicka, and Stamina Rank II –

Increases your Max Magicka by 666 Whenever you drink a potion you restore 2000 Health, Magicka, and Stamina Rank III –

Increases your Max Magicka by 1000 Whenever you drink a potion you restore 3125 Health, Magicka, and Stamina Argonian Resistance Rank I –

Gain Immunity to the diseased status effect. Increases Max Health by 333 and Poison and Disease Resistance by 660 Rank II –

Gain Immunity to the diseased status effect. Increases Max Health by 666 and Poison and Disease Resistance by 1320 Rank III –

Gain Immunity to the diseased status effect. Increases Max Health by 1000 and Poison and Disease Resistance by 2310 Life Mender Rank I –

Increases your healing done by 1% Rank II –

Increases your healing done by 3% Rank III –

Increases your healing done by 6% Bosmer (Wood Elf) Acrobat Increases experience gain with the Bow Skill line by 15% Decreases your fall damage taken by 10% Y’ffre’s Endurance Rank I –

Increases Stamina Recovery by 86 Rank II –

Increases Stamina Recovery by 127 Rank III –

Increases Stamina Recovery by 258 Resist Affliction Rank I –

Increases your Max Stamina by 600 Increase Disease and Poison Resistance by 660. Rank II –

Increases your Max Stamina by 1200 Increase Poison and Disease Resistance by 1320. Rank III –

Increases your Max Stamina by 2000 Increase Disease and Poison Resistance by 2310. Hunter’s Eye Rank I –

Increases your detection radius in Stealth by 1mIncreases your movement speed by 1% and your Physical and Spell Penetration by 300.Rank II –

Increases your detection radius in Stealth by 2m Increases your movement speed by 3% and your Physical and Spell Penetration by 600. Rank III –

Increases your detection radius in Stealth by 3m Increases your movement speed by 5% and your Physical and Spell Penetration by 950. Breton Opportunist Increases experience gain with the Light Armor Skill line by 15%. Increases your Alliance Points gained by 1%. Gift of Magnus Rank I – Increases Max Magicka by 600 Rank II –

Increases Max Magicka by 1200 Rank III –

Increases Max Magicka by 2000 Spell Attunement Rank I – Increases Spell Attunement by 660. This effect is doubled if you are afflicted with Burning, Chilled, or Concussed. Increase your Magicka Recovery by 40. Rank II –

Increases Spell Attunement by 1320. This effect is doubled if you are afflicted with Burning, Chilled, or Concussed. Increase your Magicka Recovery by 80. Rank III –

Increases Spell Attunement by 2310. This effect is doubled if you are afflicted with Burning, Chilled, or Concussed. Increase your Magicka Recovery by 130. Magicka Mastery Rank I – Reduces the Magicka cost of your abilities by 2% Rank II –

Reduces the Magicka cost of your abilities by 4% Rank III –

Reduces the Magicka cost of your abilities by 7% Dunmer (Dark Elf) Ashlander Increases the experience gain with the Dual Wield Skill line by 15%. Reduces your damage taken by environmental lava by 50%. Dynamic Rank I – Increases Max Magicka and Max Stamina by 600 Rank II –

Increases Max Magicka and Max Stamina by 1200 Rank III –

Increases Max Magicka and Max Stamina by 1910 Resist Flame Rank I – Increases your Flame Resistance by 1540. Rank II –

Increases your Flame Resistance by 3080. Rank III –

Increases your Flame Resistance by 4620. Ruination Rank I – Increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by 86 Rank II –

Increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by 127 Rank III –

Increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by 258 Imperial Diplomat Increases experience gain with the One-Handed and Shield Line by 15% Increases your gold gained by 1%. ToughRank I –

Increases your Max Health by 600Rank II –

Increases your Max Health by 1200Rank III –

Increases your Max Health by 2000 Imperial Mettle Rank I – Increases your Max Stamina by 600 Rank II –

Increases your Max Stamina by 1200 Rank III –

Increases your Max Stamina by 2000 Red Diamond Rank I –

Reduces the cost of all your abilities by 2%. Rank II –

Reduces the cost of all your abilities by 4%. Rank III –

Reduces the cost of all your abilities by 6% Khajiit Cutpurse Increases the experience gain with the Medium Armor Skill line by 15%. Increases your chance to successfully pickpocket by 5%. Robustness Rank I –

Increases your Health Recovery by 33 Increases Stamina and Magicka Recovery by 25 Rank II –

Increases your Health Recovery by 66 Increases Stamina and Magicka Recovery by 50 Rank III –

Increases your Health Recovery by 100 Increases Stamina and Magicka Recovery by 85 Lunar Blessings Rank I –

Increases your Max Health, Magicka, and Stamina by 305 Rank II –

Increases your Max Health, Magicka, and Stamina by 610 Rank III –

Increases your Max Health, Magicka, and Stamina by 915 Feline Ambush Rank I –

Increases your Critical Hit Damage and Healing by 4%. Reduces your detection radius by 1m Rank II –

Increases your Critical Hit Damage and Healing by 8%. Reduces your detection radius by 2m Rank III –

Increases your Critical Hit Damage and Healing by 12%. Reduces your detection radius by 3m Nord Reveler Increases experience gain with the Two-Handed Skill line by 15% Increases the duration of any consumed drink by 15 minutes. Stalwart Rank I – Increases your Max Stamina by 500 When you take damage, you gain 1 Ultimate. This effect can occur once every 10s Rank II –

Increases your Max Stamina by 1000 When you take damage, you gain 2 Ultimate. This effect can occur once every 10s Rank III –

Increases your Max Stamina by 1500 When you take damage, you gain 5 Ultimate. This effect can occur once every 10s Resist Frost Rank I – Increases your Max Health by 333 and Frost Resistance by 1540. Rank II –

Increases your Max Health by 666 and Frost Resistance by 3080. Rank III –

Increases your Max Health by 1000 and Frost Resistance by 4620. Rugged Rank I – Increases your Physical and Spell resistance by 866 Rank II –

Increases your Physical and Spell resistance by 1732 Rank III –

Increases your Physical and Spell resistance by 2600 Orsimer (Orc) Craftsman Increases experience gain with the Heavy Armor Skill line by 15% Increases your crafting Inspiration gained by 10%. Brawny Rank I –

Increases your Max Stamina by 333.Rank II –

Increases your Max Stamina by 666.Rank III –

Increases your Max Stamina by 1000. Unflinching Rage Rank I – Grants 300 Max Health. When you deal damage, you heal for 700 Health. This can occur once every 4 seconds. Rank II –

Grants 600 Max Health. When you deal damage, you heal for 1400 Health. This can occur once every 4 seconds. Rank III –

Grants 1000 Max Health. When you deal damage, you heal for 2125 Health. This can occur once every 4 seconds. Swift Warrior Rank I – Increases your Weapon Damage by 86 Reduces the cost of Sprint by 4% and increases the Movement Speed bonus of Sprint by 3% Rank II –

Increases your Weapon Damage by 127 Reduces the cost of Sprint by 8% and increases the Movement Speed bonus of Sprint by 6% Rank III –

Increases your weapon damage by 258 Reduces the cost of Sprint by 12% and increases the Movement Speed bonus of Sprint by 10% Redguard Wayfarer Increases experience gain with One-Handed and Shield Skill line by 15% Increases the duration of eaten food by 15 minutes Martial Training Rank I –

Reduces the cost of weapon abilities by 2%. Reduces the effectiveness of snares applied to you by 5%. Rank II –

Reduces the cost of weapon abilities by 4%. Reduces the effectiveness of snares applied to you by 10%. Rank III –

Reduces the cost of weapon abilities by 8%. Reduces the effectiveness of snares applied to you by 15%. Conditioning Rank I –

Increases Max Stamina by 600 Rank I –

Increases Max Stamina by 1200 Rank I –

Increases Max Stamina by 2000 Adrenaline Rush Rank I –

When you deal direct damage, you restore 333 Stamina. This effect can occur once every 5 seconds Rank II –

When you deal direct damage, you restore 666 Stamina. This effect can occur once every 5 seconds Rank III –

When you deal direct damage, you restore 1005 Stamina. This effect can occur once every 5 seconds

The Elder Scrolls Online: Classes

Now that you’ve chosen your race, the next step on your journey is working out which class suits you best. There are six different classes in ESO, each with their own unique playstyle:

Class Description Dragonknight Use the ancient Akaviri martial arts to gain powerful buffs and deal fire damage Necromancer Master the elements and protect yourself using undead summons Nightblade Use stealth, luck and cunning to deal devastating criticals hits, as well as master physical and magic damage Sorcerer Wield the elements to deal fire, lightning, and arcane damage Templar Channel the light to heal allies and deal holy damage Warden Bend nature to your whim with unique frost attacks and healing magic

ESO: Best races for classes

While we always recommend choosing a class and race that you gel with (after all, you’re stuck with your character) there are some races that are better suited to different classes.

For those looking to maximize their damage or healing output and etch themselves into the annals of Tamriel’s history, here’s the best races for classes in ESO:

Race Class Altmer (High Elf) Necromancer, Sorcerer, Templar Argonian Nightblade, Templar, Warden Bosmer (Wood Elf) Dragonknight, Nightblade, Warden Breton Necromancer, Sorcerer, Templar Dunmer (Dark Elf) Dragonknight, Necromancer, Nightblade, Sorcerer Imperial Dragonknight, Templar, Warden Khajiit Dragonknight, Nightblade Nord Dragonknight, Templar, Warden Orsimer (Orc) Dragonknight, Templar, Warden Redguard Dragonknight, Nightblade, Warden

So that’s our rundown of The Elder Scrolls Online’s races and classes, as well as our suggestions for which roles your character should pick.

Looking to keep up with all things ESO? Be sure to check out our dedicated page.