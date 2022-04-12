Elder Scrolls Online: Best classes & races in ESO

The Elder Scrolls Online is home to a colorful cast of different classes and races that are entirely unique to ESO. So, here are all of the options, as well as which character is best for each role.
Set in the magical universe of Tamriel, The Elder Scrolls Online transforms Bethesda’s classic franchise into an ever-expanding MMORPG filled to bursting with secrets just waiting to be uncovered.
As with every MMO, your choice of race and class dictate how your adventure will play out, altering NPC perceptions of you and governing your gameplay.
With a variety of different classes and races at your disposal in The Elder Scrolls Online, here’s a rundown of all of the different character types, as well as which is best suited for each role.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Races
Your Elder Scrolls adventure begins at the character customization screen, where you will be asked to select what race you want to play.
There are 10 different playable races in-game, each of which has its own Racial Skills. These are passives that scale with level (with new ranks and skills unlocked every five levels) and are unique to your specific race.
Below are all ESO’s characters, as well as their Racial Skills:
|Race
|Racial Skill (I)
|II
|III
|IV
|Altmer (High Elf)
|Highborn
Increases experience gain with the Destruction Staff Skill line by 15%.
Increases your experience gained by 1%.
|Spell Recharge
Rank I –
Reduces damage taken by 1% while you are using an ability with a cast or channel time.
Rank II –
Reduces damage taken by 2% while you are using an ability with a cast or channel time.
Rank III –
Reduces damage taken by 5% while you are using an ability with a cast or channel time.
|Syrabane’s Boon
Rank I –
Increases Max Magicka by 600
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Elemental Talent
Rank I –
Increases your Spell Damage by 86
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Argonian
|Amphibian
Increases experience gain with the Restoration Staff Skill line by 15%
Increases your swimming speed by 50%
|Resourceful
Rank I –
Whenever you drink a potion you restore 1000 Health, Magicka, and Stamina
Rank II –
Whenever you drink a potion you restore 2000 Health, Magicka, and Stamina
Rank III –
Whenever you drink a potion you restore 3125 Health, Magicka, and Stamina
|Argonian Resistance
Rank I –
Increases Max Health by 333 and Poison and Disease Resistance by 660
Rank II –
Increases Max Health by 666 and Poison and Disease Resistance by 1320
Rank III –
Increases Max Health by 1000 and Poison and Disease Resistance by 2310
|Life Mender
Rank I –
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Bosmer (Wood Elf)
|Acrobat
Increases experience gain with the Bow Skill line by 15%
Decreases your fall damage taken by 10%
|Y’ffre’s Endurance
Rank I –
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Resist Affliction
Rank I –
Increase Disease and Poison Resistance by 660.
Rank II –
Increase Poison and Disease Resistance by 1320.
Rank III –
Increase Disease and Poison Resistance by 2310.
|Hunter’s Eye
Rank I –
Increases your movement speed by 3% and your Physical and Spell Penetration by 600.
Rank III –
Increases your movement speed by 5% and your Physical and Spell Penetration by 950.
|Breton
|Opportunist
Increases experience gain with the Light Armor Skill line by 15%.
Increases your Alliance Points gained by 1%.
|Gift of Magnus
Rank I –
Increases Max Magicka by 600
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Spell Attunement
Rank I –
Increases Spell Attunement by 660. This effect is doubled if you are afflicted with Burning, Chilled, or Concussed. Increase your Magicka Recovery by 40.
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Magicka Mastery
Rank I –
Reduces the Magicka cost of your abilities by 2%
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Dunmer (Dark Elf)
|Ashlander
Increases the experience gain with the Dual Wield Skill line by 15%.
Reduces your damage taken by environmental lava by 50%.
|Dynamic
Rank I –
Increases Max Magicka and Max Stamina by 600
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Resist Flame
Rank I –
Increases your Flame Resistance by 1540.
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Ruination
Rank I –
Increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by 86
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Imperial
|Diplomat
Increases experience gain with the One-Handed and Shield Line by 15%
Increases your gold gained by 1%.
|ToughRank I –
Increases your Max Health by 600Rank II –
Increases your Max Health by 1200Rank III –
Increases your Max Health by 2000
|Imperial Mettle
Rank I –
Increases your Max Stamina by 600
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Red Diamond
Rank I –
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Khajiit
|Cutpurse
Increases the experience gain with the Medium Armor Skill line by 15%.
Increases your chance to successfully pickpocket by 5%.
|Robustness
Rank I –
Increases Stamina and Magicka Recovery by 25
Rank II –
Increases Stamina and Magicka Recovery by 50
Rank III –
Increases Stamina and Magicka Recovery by 85
|Lunar Blessings
Rank I –
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Feline Ambush
Rank I –
Reduces your detection radius by 1m
Rank II –
Reduces your detection radius by 2m
Rank III –
Reduces your detection radius by 3m
|Nord
|Reveler
Increases experience gain with the Two-Handed Skill line by 15%
Increases the duration of any consumed drink by 15 minutes.
|Stalwart
Rank I –
Increases your Max Stamina by 500
When you take damage, you gain 1 Ultimate. This effect can occur once every 10s
Rank II –
When you take damage, you gain 2 Ultimate. This effect can occur once every 10s
Rank III –
When you take damage, you gain 5 Ultimate. This effect can occur once every 10s
|Resist Frost
Rank I –
Increases your Max Health by 333 and Frost Resistance by 1540.
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Rugged
Rank I –
Increases your Physical and Spell resistance by 866
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Orsimer (Orc)
|Craftsman
Increases experience gain with the Heavy Armor Skill line by 15%
Increases your crafting Inspiration gained by 10%.
|Brawny
Rank I –
|Unflinching Rage
Rank I –
Grants 300 Max Health. When you deal damage, you heal for 700 Health. This can occur once every 4 seconds.
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Swift Warrior
Rank I –
Increases your Weapon Damage by 86
Reduces the cost of Sprint by 4% and increases the Movement Speed bonus of Sprint by 3%
Rank II –
Reduces the cost of Sprint by 8% and increases the Movement Speed bonus of Sprint by 6%
Rank III –
Reduces the cost of Sprint by 12% and increases the Movement Speed bonus of Sprint by 10%
|Redguard
|Wayfarer
Increases experience gain with One-Handed and Shield Skill line by 15%
Increases the duration of eaten food by 15 minutes
|Martial Training
Rank I –
Rank II –
Rank III –
|Conditioning
Rank I –
Rank I –
Rank I –
|Adrenaline Rush
Rank I –
Rank II –
Rank III –
The Elder Scrolls Online: Classes
Now that you’ve chosen your race, the next step on your journey is working out which class suits you best. There are six different classes in ESO, each with their own unique playstyle:
|Class
|Description
|Dragonknight
|Use the ancient Akaviri martial arts to gain powerful buffs and deal fire damage
|Necromancer
|Master the elements and protect yourself using undead summons
|Nightblade
|Use stealth, luck and cunning to deal devastating criticals hits, as well as master physical and magic damage
|Sorcerer
|Wield the elements to deal fire, lightning, and arcane damage
|Templar
|Channel the light to heal allies and deal holy damage
|Warden
|Bend nature to your whim with unique frost attacks and healing magic
ESO: Best races for classes
While we always recommend choosing a class and race that you gel with (after all, you’re stuck with your character) there are some races that are better suited to different classes.
For those looking to maximize their damage or healing output and etch themselves into the annals of Tamriel’s history, here’s the best races for classes in ESO:
|Race
|Class
|Altmer (High Elf)
|Necromancer, Sorcerer, Templar
|Argonian
|Nightblade, Templar, Warden
|Bosmer (Wood Elf)
|Dragonknight, Nightblade, Warden
|Breton
|Necromancer, Sorcerer, Templar
|Dunmer (Dark Elf)
|Dragonknight, Necromancer, Nightblade, Sorcerer
|Imperial
|Dragonknight, Templar, Warden
|Khajiit
|Dragonknight, Nightblade
|Nord
|Dragonknight, Templar, Warden
|Orsimer (Orc)
|Dragonknight, Templar, Warden
|Redguard
|Dragonknight, Nightblade, Warden
So that’s our rundown of The Elder Scrolls Online’s races and classes, as well as our suggestions for which roles your character should pick.
