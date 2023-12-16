Fortnite December 15 patch notes: Medallion nerfs, weapon updates, more

Fortnite’s December 15 patch is here for Chapter 5 Season 1, where it brings a huge nerf to Medallions, a buff to Flowberries, as well as various weapon changes. Here’s all the details.

Chapter 5 Season 1 blasted its way into the game following The Big Bang in-game event on December 13, 2023. After Eminem graced the stage, three ground three groundbreaking new games modes joined Forntite, including the incredibly popular LEGO Fortnite.

As well as this, Season 1 of Chapter 5 brought along it’s new Underground theme, which gave way to a whole new map, items, weapons and even spawned five different bosses around its key POIs.

Seeking out these bosses and eliminating them instantly became the new meta. This is due to them dropping Medallions, which have proved to be fairly overpowered in the game due to their significant benefits gained from giving max shield regeneration.

Now, Epic Games has released a patch nearly two weeks after the Season dropped, which has seen the Fortnite medallion massively nerfed, and it should certainly shake up the meta.

Fortnite December 15 patch notes: All buffs and nerfs

Epic Games has provided its first wave of patch notes since Chapter 5 began for its Battle Royale mode.

Here is all the buffs, nerfs and changes included in the December 15 update:

Nerfs

Medallions

The circle indicating a Medallion holder has been made smaller on the map.

Medallions now have a brief delay before your shield starts to regenerate

Shield regeneration rate has been reduced to be slower

Can now regenerate your shield to 50% with one Medallion, instead of previous 100%

Holding multiple Medallions increases how much shield can be reffilled, with all five allowing 100%

Striker AR

Striker AR deals less damage to enemies

Snowball Launcher

Snowball Launcher mag size has been reduced

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Drop rate of the Reaper Sniper Rifle has been reduced

Buffs

Flowberries

Flowberries now grant more shield when consumed by players

Thunder Burst SMG

Mag size for the Thunder Burst SMG has been increased

Ranger Pistol

Damage for the Ranger Pistol has been increased

Shield Breaker EMP

Damage for the Shield Breaker EMP has been increased

Ballistic Shield Pistol

Damage for the Ballistic Shield Pistol has been increased

Epic Games also revealed that they are “aiming to release an update next week with more improvements; keep an eye out for details on its release time,” which we will update you with.

That’s everything you need to know about the December 15 patch notes for Fortnite Battle Royale. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

