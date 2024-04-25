Cizzorz announces his return to Fortnite Deathruns after 1824 day hiatus

FaZe Clan member and well-known Fortnite Deathrun creator Cizzorz has announced his official return after an 1824 day hiatus.

When Fortnite introduced creative islands back in 2018 the community instantly began creating parkour maps, mini-games, and more. Years later the Fortnite creative system has brought dual battles, build competitions, and yes, Deathruns.

Deathruns are exactly what the name suggests, a map where players run through a course actively trying to kill them. These Deathruns have been around for longer than Cizzorz has been creating them, but he is considered one of the best in the community.

Despite Cizzorz’s rise to fame he stopped making Deathruns altogether around the start of 2020. Since then Cizzorz has focused on making content outside of Fortnite and most recently teasing the release of his new run.

“Fortnite Map Creators & community: I appreciate the love, feedback, and advice on my 1st map back in 5 years!! My new Deathrun doesn’t compare to stuff I’ve seen everyone make…. But I had one hell of a time making it and hope you’ll enjoy it.” said Cizzorz before the reveal on Twitter/X.

Cizzorz’s new Fortnite Deathrun releases on April 27 and will be his first new map in 1824 days, as showcased in the reveal video. The video gives some insight into what the player can expect when jumping in, including spiked walls, pits of fire, and multiple levels of parkour.

Cizzorz has revealed that his latest Deathrun will feature 20 challenging levels, taking players on a journey through various environments, including outer space. The Deathrun can be accessed through the creative island search in Fortnite by inputting the code when it is available.