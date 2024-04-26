GamingFortnite

Fortnite Perseus Level Up Quest Pack: Token locations & rewards

Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring the Perseus Level Up Quest Pack in Fortnite.Epic Games

Find out everything you need to know about the Perseus Level Up Quest Pack in Fortnite, including how to get it, all its rewards, Mirrorscale token locations, and more.

Half of the Fortnite season has passed, yet for some players, leveling up the game’s Battle Pass feels like it takes forever since they don’t have enough free time to play the game. That’s where the Fortnite Perseus Level-Up Quest Pack comes in handy.

As we approach the end of the season, Fortnite tends to release Quest Packs that not only include cosmetics but also provide a quick way to get XP easily

Here’s everything you need to know about the Perseus Level Up Quest pack, including its token locations, price, and rewards.

Contents

Fortnite Perseus Level Up Quest Pack: How to get

You can purchase the Perseus Level Up Quest Pack in the Item Shop for 1200 V-Bucks. The way this quest pack works is that you’ll be given some cosmetics as well as quests to rack up XP.

While you’ll unlock the Perseus skin instantly, the other cosmetics that come with the pack are progressive, meaning they’ll be added to the game along with new quests every week.

This will be the case until the end of the season on the 24th of May, so long as everything goes according to schedule.

All rewards from the Perseus Level Up Quest Pack

For 1200 V-Bucks, these are all the items you’ll get to unlock after purchasing the Perseus Level Up Quest Pack in Fortnite:

  • Perseus skin + LEGO style (instant unlock)
  • Mirror Aegis Back Bling
  • Mortal’s Myth wrap
  • Shattered Harpe pickaxe
  • Alternative style for the Perseus skin

How to complete the Perseus Level-Up quests in Fortnite

The Perseus Level-Up quests in Fortnite require you to find Mirrorscale tokens on the map. These tokens look like huge yellow rings and once you find one, you’ll generally find another close to it.

Mirrorscale Token Locations – Week 1

A screenshot featuring the Perseus Token location in Fortnite.Epic Games

The Week 1 Mirrorscale token locations from the pack require you to travel to The Underworld POI. You start near the main building’s entrance, where you should find the first token, and then make your way to the stairs. 

Simply keep following the token’s path until you receive a notification that you’ve completed the quest. Doing this will also unlock the Mirror Aegis Back Bling, which you can find in your locker.

Every week, new Token locations will be added to the game. We’ll be sure to update this section once they’re available, so make sure to keep checking back!

About The Author

Michelle Cornelia

Michelle is a Games Writer at Dexerto. She has previously written for Attack of the Fanboy, Pocket Gamer, and GameWatcher. As a multiplayer enthusiast, she enjoys playing FPS, Battle Royale, and MMORPG games in her free time. You can reach out to her at michelle.cornelia@dexerto.com

