How to get Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Starter Pack

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is going strong and now the season’s much-awaited starter pack featuring the Haxsaur outfit has been finally released. Here’s how you can easily get it in the game.

The most recent Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has a popular heist-themed season in which players must rely on subterfuge as Last Resort to push back Kado Thorne’s faction. With brand-new POIs and numerous new weapons, the excitement this time around is at its peak.

In addition to the Battle Pass, players anticipate the release of Starter Packs with a new season, which contains a set of cosmetics and V-Bucks. These Starter Packs are an excellent method for players to gain access to exclusive items without spending a lot of money.

Epic Games

The good news is that the Extinction Code starter pack with a dinosaur robot theme has finally been released, despite the fact that there have been numerous leaks about it. Here’s how you can get it within the game.

How to get the Extinction Code Pack in Fortnite

The Extinction Code Pack is Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4‘s Starter Pack which players can now purchase in the game. It includes the Haxsaur outfit, Hacktop Back Bling, Rootkit Hammer pickaxe, and 600 V-Bucks. The pack costs $3.99 and is available to purchase until November 13, 2023, at 7 PM ET.

The pack is now live in the Item Shop where you can directly purchase from it using a payment method just as you would purchase your V-Bucks. Moreover, you can also gift the starter pack to a friend in the similar way you would gift a Battle Pass using real money.

However, if you’re wondering how to get it in Epic Games launcher, follow these steps:

Launch Epic Games Launcher. Search Fortnite. Head to the official Store Page. Click on Add-Ons. Locate the Extinction Code Pack. Click on Get and make the payment.

You will soon be able to claim all the items as soon as you launch the game. Moreover, you can also get the pack on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo from their respective stores on the Fortnite add-ons product page. For Android users, however, you would need to purchase it from the Epic Games app on your phone.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about getting the starter pack in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Article continues after ad

