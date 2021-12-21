How to complete the Vanaspati dungeon in FFXIV Endwalker: All encounters, bosses, & how to start

Here’s all you need to start and beat the Vanaspati dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV’s latest Endwalker expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker is here, marking the climax of the current story arc, which began in A Realm Reborn, and narrating the adventures of the Warrior of Light through the Final Days.

After this apocalyptic event begins, you must rush to the “Vanaspati” dungeon to aid the people dealing with demonic forces that seem unstoppable. Luckily, we’ve got all you need to know about Vanaspati.

Contents

FFXIV Endwalker: How to unlock the Vanaspati Dungeon

To unlock this dungeon, you must complete the following Main Scenario Quest:

Skies Aflame

Quest Giver: Tataru

Location: Old Sharlayan (9.1, 11.3)

Level: 85

FFXIV Endwalker: Vanaspati dungeon objectives

Arrive at Trnakiya

Clear Trnakiya

Arrive at Insight

Clear Insight

Arrive at Devatagara

Defeat Svarbhanu

Vanaspati presents three areas called “Trnakiya,” “Insight,” and “Devatagara”. These will feature several minor enemies that you will have to kill on your way through them, and at the end of each zone, a boss battle will happen.

Advertisement

Keep in mind that failing any mechanic will result in whoever failed them receiving a two-minute stacking Vulnerability Up debuff.

Vanaspati guide

Vanaspati Fight #1 – Terminus Snatcher

As you arrive at the end of Trnakiya, the Terminus Snatcher will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. The movements it will use in this fight are the following:

Last Gasp: This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die. Note of Despair: A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it.

A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it. Mouth Off: The Terminus Snatcher will spawn five mouths on the ground around the arena, which will spawn an AoE on themselves after a while. Two of the mouths are closed and will be safe zones, so you must stand on or either of them to successfully avoid the attack.

The Terminus Snatcher will spawn five mouths on the ground around the arena, which will spawn an AoE on themselves after a while. Two of the mouths are closed and will be safe zones, so you must stand on or either of them to successfully avoid the attack. What Is Left/Right: This is an AoE attack that covers a side of the arena, and you can identify which attack is coming by paying attention to which arm the Terminus Snatcher is raising.

This is an AoE attack that covers a side of the arena, and you can identify which attack is coming by paying attention to which arm the Terminus Snatcher is raising. Lost Hope: The party group gets debuffed with Temporary Misdirection, looking like a spinning hand over their heads. When you move, the hand stops spinning and you can only move in the direction the hand points to.

The party group gets debuffed with Temporary Misdirection, looking like a spinning hand over their heads. When you move, the hand stops spinning and you can only move in the direction the hand points to. Wallow: Each party member will receive a point-blank AoE with a red arrow marker over their head, which requires all of you to spread out to avoid overlapping.

Vanaspati Fight #2 – Terminus Wrecker

As you arrive at the end of Insight, the Terminus Wrecker will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. Ten seconds after the fight starts, the edge of the arena will be covered in fire, dealing damage over time and a 30-second Burns debuff. The movements it will use in this fight are the following:

Advertisement

Total Wreck: This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die. Meaningless Destruction : A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it.

: A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it. Poison Heart: One of the party members will receive a stack marker and you must group together to mitigate damage when it drops.

One of the party members will receive a stack marker and you must group together to mitigate damage when it drops. Unholy Water: Terminus Wrecker spawns six Water Orbs around the arena. Running into an orb will make it absorb your character, debuffing it with Fetters and Water Resistance Down, but making you immune to fire damage. Then it will cast Aether Siphon.

Terminus Wrecker spawns six Water Orbs around the arena. Running into an orb will make it absorb your character, debuffing it with Fetters and Water Resistance Down, but making you immune to fire damage. Then it will cast Aether Siphon. Aether Siphon: Terminus Wrecker absorbs aether from either the burning buildings or the lake, which will determine the variant of Aether Spray, Fire, or Water. The first usage of Aether Siphon will be randomized, and then it will alternate between the two types.

Terminus Wrecker absorbs aether from either the burning buildings or the lake, which will determine the variant of Aether Spray, Fire, or Water. The first usage of Aether Siphon will be randomized, and then it will alternate between the two types. Aether Spray – Fire: Room-wide fire AoE that can only be avoided if you get absorbed by a water orb before the Terminus Wrecker finishes casting. If you fail to do this, you will receive a 20-second Burns debuff.

Room-wide fire AoE that can only be avoided if you get absorbed by a water orb before the Terminus Wrecker finishes casting. If you fail to do this, you will receive a 20-second Burns debuff. Aether Spray – Water: A knockback marker appears in the center of the arena, and you can stand at the center or use a knockback resistance skill, to avoid being knocked into the outer edge.

Vanaspati Boss Battle – Blasphemy: Svarbhanu

As you arrive at the end of Devatagara, Svarbhanu will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. Ten seconds after the fight starts, the edge of the arena will be covered in an AoE that deals damage over time and a 30-second Bleed debuff. The movements it will use in this fight are the following:

Gnashing of Teeth: This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die. Flames of Decay: A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it.

A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it. Aetherial Disruption: Svarbhanu spawns four-wide line AoEs will divide the arena into quadrants. Two of them will be red, and the other two blue. Each party member will be shown either a red circle or a blue triangle indicating which one will explode, and you must move to the opposite AoEs to successfully avoid it.

Svarbhanu spawns four-wide line AoEs will divide the arena into quadrants. Two of them will be red, and the other two blue. Each party member will be shown either a red circle or a blue triangle indicating which one will explode, and you must move to the opposite AoEs to successfully avoid it. Crumbling Sky: Right after Aetherial Disruption is cast, one or both of the following effects will be triggered:

Right after Aetherial Disruption is cast, one or both of the following effects will be triggered: Radial knockback: Each party member will be knocked back.

Each party member will be knocked back. Circular AoE: Each party member will be marked with point-blank AoEs, and you must spread out to avoid overlapping.

Meteor phase

Svarbhanu moves outside the arena and casts another version of Crumbling Sky. This attack will begin firing sets of three meteors while circular AoEs spawn randomly at the arena. These will be in line with the squares on the floor, creating an AoE that hits across the whole column of tiles as it lands. If you’re hit by any of the meteors, you will get a Vulnerability Up and a knockback debuff. Svarbhanu will shoot three sets of meteors and resume the fight, repeating mechanics until it dies.

Advertisement

This article was written by Santi Leguiza.

For more on Final Fantasy XIV, be sure to check out more of our content at Dexerto.

The Tower of Zot dungeon guide | The Tower of Babil dungeon guide | All FFXIV Expansions | FFXIV Winter Event 2021 | FFXIV Endwalker Giant Aetherlouse guide | FFXIV Endwalker Northern Herring guide