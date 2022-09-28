When is crossplay coming to FIFA 23 Pro Clubs?

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

FIFA 23 supports crossplay at launch for the first time in the series, but Pro Clubs, so far, has missed out on the feature. Here’s everything we know so far about when FIFA 23 Pro Clubs will go crossplay.

Many football fans were over the moon to hear that FIFA 23 features crossplay support, allowing friends to go head-to-head no matter which platform they play on.

It’s a feature that adds an extra dynamic to both Online Seasons and Ultimate Team, but other modes that could have really benefitted from crossplay have been left in the cold — most notably Pro Clubs.

But are there plans to bring crossplay to FIFA 23 Pro Clubs, and if so, when it is likely to happen?

Is crossplay coming to FIFA 23 Pro Clubs?

Although FIFA 23 Pro Clubs doesn’t allow for cross-platform matches at launch, EA have reassured players that they are committed to bringing the feature to the mode down the line. After fans expressed their disappointment that Pro Clubs wouldn’t be benefitting from their latest innovation, the devs released a statement to try and ease some of the backlashes.

It said: “While we’re excited with the first steps to bring new cross-play features to FIFA 23, we also recognize what cross-play functionality could mean to the Pro Clubs mode with the potential for improving matchmaking and allowing friends from different platforms of the same generation to play together.

“With the scale of such an important feature, our goal is to bring you the best possible experiences. As we look at our cross-play future, we’re focused on matchmaking in Pro Clubs, VOLTA, and FUT Co-op, as well as cross-platform lobby invites and ultimately cross-platform Pro Clubs.”

Based on this message from EA, crossplay in Pro Clubs certainly seems to be on the cards. However, it appears those playing on different console generations will still have to play separately.

EA SPORTS FIFA fans were furious when they found out crossplay wouldn’t be coming to Pro Clubs.

When is FIFA 23 Pro Clubs getting crossplay?

Sadly, the developers are still yet to give any timeframe as to when FIFA 23 Pro Clubs will receive cross-platform support.

EA have acknowledged the potential benefits of allowing friends on different consoles to join the same club, but it isn’t clear how soon the feature will be implemented.

Given the sheer amount of backlash the devs received following the initial announcement, we’d expect it to be fairly high on their list of priorities. With this in mind, don’t be surprised to see it arrive sometime in 2023, before EA SPORTS FC 24 arrives.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with news on FIFA 23 Pro Clubs crossplay.

