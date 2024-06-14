Is Madden 25 cross-platform? Crossplay for PlayStation, Xbox & PC explained

EA Sports released details on what football fans can expect from Madden 25, including whether this year’s title will support crossplay for all major game modes.

Madden 25 will be released in August 2024, falling in line with precedent with past years. And yes, this year’s game will be called Madden 25, despite EA using the same name 11 years ago.

In June 2024, EA Sports released additional details for this year’s game, including new features, the new announce teams, and cleared up the status of crossplay for Madden.

Here’s an overview of what consoles and modes will support both crossplay and cross-progression.

Is Madden 25 crossplay?

Yes, Madden 25 will have crossplay, much like Madden 24 did. Madden 24 was the first franchise to include this feature.

Only Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC users will have access to crossplay functionality. This functionality is for Head-to-Head, Franchise, Madden Ultimate Team, Superstar KO, and Superstar Showdown.

Leaderboards will also include players from all consoles where crossplay is allowed. However, those who don’t have crossplay enabled will not see Madden players from other consoles.

Franchise Mode and crossplay

One interesting note for Madden 25 is that Franchise Mode will be supported for crossplay on launch.

This functionality was not available for Madden 24 at launch last year. Months after it released, EA rolled out a beta for crossplay in franchise over the holidays, before releasing it in full as part of a January 2024 title update.

Cross-progression among consoles

EA confirmed that avatar progression and gear purchases for Superstar Mode will be supported across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

However, the MUT Auction House will not be transferred between consoles. Thus, players can’t use Coins to buy items from users on other platforms.

Be sure to check out more regarding Madden 25, including when it will be released and pre-order bonuses.