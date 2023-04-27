Will EA SPORTS FC have Pro Clubs?

EA SPORTS FC will soon replace FIFA 23 in EA SPORTS’ cycle of football games, which has got some fans concerned about the future of Pro Clubs. Though, you don’t have to worry.

Back in FIFA 09, when EA SPORTS were innovating their FIFA games with all-new modes like Ultimate Team, they also added another which would go on to be a staple of the series – Pro Clubs.

The early days of Pro Clubs were a bit basic compared to what players have come to expect now, as it was basically just drop-in matches and it took a while before leagues and even goalkeepers were a thing.

Article continues after ad

With EA SPORTS dropping the FIFA name after FIFA 23 is done, and moving to the EA SPORTS FC branding, there has been some concern that popular modes like Clubs won’t be around anymore.

Does EA SPORTS FC have Pro Clubs?

However, you don’t have to worry whatsoever. Yes, Pro Clubs will still be around when EA SPORTS FC takes the place of the FIFA series.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

EA has already confirmed that it’ll still be a playable mode that fans can dive into. “Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs, and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and VOLTA Football will all be there,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Seeing as EA are retaining the rights to clubs and leagues across the globe, and are just dropping the FIFA branding, you should still be able to use real-world kits and stadiums for your Pro Club as well.

As noted, the popular modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode will be sticking around in EA SPORTS FC, but we don’t yet know what new features EA will be adding.

The devs have promised to show off more of EA SPORTS FC in July, so, we’ll know then what innovations they have in store.