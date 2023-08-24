Is NHL 24 cross platform? Crossplay explained

NHL 24’s fast-approaching release date is just around the corner, and crossplay gets a much-needed revamp. Here’s everything we know so far about the exciting feature.

Crossplay is a feature that has slowly but surely been integrated into sports games. FIFA 23 introduced cross-platform functionality and NBA 2K24 marks the first time the 2K series receives the fan-favorite feature.

As for EA’s hockey series, NHL 23 added cross-console private matches to Hockey Ultimate Team in a post-launch update. Community members welcomed the innovation with open arms but understandably wanted to play with friends in other modes as well.

Fortunately for them, NHL 24 builds upon the previous game’s foundation and extends the feature to another game mode. Here is everything you need to know about playing with friends on other consoles.

Electronic Arts NHL 24 makes it possible to play World of Chel with friends on other consoles.

All NHL 24 crossplay platforms confirmed

NHL 24 releases worldwide on October 6 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Both current-gen and last-gen consoles will support crossplay.

As the devs explained, players can play with or against their friends on the same generation consoles. This means that PS5 players and Xbox Series X|S players can play against each other while PS4 and Xbox One players can play against each other.

Also, players cannot play cross-generationally. For example, a PS5 player and a PS4 player cannot play with or against one another.

Crossplay game modes confirmed

Crossplay in NHL 24 will only be available in the online game modes Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel. This means that fans of Online Versus will still have to wait for the feature to get added to their favorite game mode.

Finally, as we already learned in an exclusive interview with Dexerto, GM Connected is not coming to the upcoming hockey sim.

That’s everything we know about the Early Access process. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our NHL 24 coverage.