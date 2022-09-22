FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 1: FUT Rewards & end date

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 1 has landed, giving FUT fans 30 levels of shiny rewards to work through. Here’s every reward in FUT 23 Season 1, as well as when Season 2 gets underway.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is out in the wild, and players are already toiling away as they try to build the squad of their dreams. With the new FUT Moments mode and a host of SBCs already live, there’s no shortage of ways to get hold of high-rated talent.

If coins and FIFA Points are proving hard to come by, you can always rely on season progress to earn a steady stream of rewards, and FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 1 is already underway.

Check out all of the rewards in FUT 23 Season 1, as well as how long you have to claim them all before Season 2 begins.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 1 rewards

EA are sticking to a similar format in this year’s game, giving players 30 levels to grind through in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 1.

Much like a Battle Pass, XP is earned through in-game objectives and each new level unlocks a new reward, from tifos and cosmetics to special Storyline player cards. What separates it from games like Fortnite however, is that season progress is absolutely free and each reward is available to every player.

Many tiers also come with a choice of up to three items, letting FUT fans tailor their rewards to suit their needs.

Check out the full slate of rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 1 below.

Level Reward 1 1 x Ambassador Loan Pick (Valverde, Bellingham, Havertz) 2 500 x 5 Match Coin Boost 3 Premium Gold Pack 4 Lightning Fast Tifo or Electrified Tifo 5 Jack Grealish (Loan) 6 Badge Pick 7 Jumbo Gold Pack 8 Electrified Background Tifo or Lightning Fast Background Tifo 9 Gold Players Pack 10 Gold Ball 11 Electrified Stadium Theme or Lightning Fast Stadium Theme 12 Climactic Moment Tifo or Sprinter Tifo 13 Vinicius Jr. (Loan) 14 Small Prime Gold Players Pack 15 Storyline O’Nien, Niakate, or Kasanwirjo 16 Badge Pick 17 Rare Gold Pack 18 Rare Gold Pack 19 Climactic Moment Background Tifo or Sprinter Background Tifo 20 Premium Gold Players Pack 21 Climactic Moment Stadium Theme or Stadium Theme Tifo 22 A Feather’s Touch Tifo or The Perfect Kick Tifo 23 Rare Electrum Players Pack 24 Mega Pack 25 Gold Badge 26 A Feather’s Touch Background Tifo or The Perfect Kick Background Tifo 27 PL Prime Players Pack, Ligue 1 Prime Players Pack, or Serie A Prime Players Pack 28 Meditation VIP Area 29 A Feather’s Touch Stadium Theme or The Perfect Kick Stadium Theme 30 Storyline Ivo Rodrigues, Almada, or Brobbey

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 1 end date, Season 2 start date

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 1 is scheduled to run Thursday, November 10, giving players around six weeks to unlock every reward up for grabs.

On this day at 7 AM GMT / 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET, Season 1 will come to an end and Season 2 will begin right away, bringing 30 brand-new levels of prizes to burn through.

