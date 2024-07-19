Is College Football 25 cross-platform? Crossplay for PlayStation & Xbox explained

Crossplay is available for College Football 25, but not for every game mode.

After a three-year development timeframe, EA Sports launched College Football 25 on July 19, 2024. The game saw the return of Dynasty and Road to Glory, including over 100 college football teams across the many different FBS conferences.

Since the last NCAA football game, NCAA Football 14, many EA Sports titles have introduced crossplay functionality, including EA FC, NHL, and Madden, But, did College Football 25 get the same treatment?

Here’s a look at whether the game has crossplay functionality and whether the game has cross-platform progression.

Yes, College Football 25 does have crossplay. However, be mindful that only certain game modes include crossplay functionality.

Road to the College Football Playoff, College Football Ultimate Team, and Play a Friend all utilize crossplay, per EA Sports. Additionally, individuals can see leaderboards across the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms when this feature is enable.

Per the developers, this increases the player pool significantly and should shorten search time.

Crossplay is automatically enabled upon booting up the game.

Dynasty and crossplay

Players across the Xbox and PlayStation platforms can’t play Dynasty Mode. Only Xbox owners can play with Xbox Series X|S players, and the same applies for PS5.

This is not similar to how Madden 25 has crossplay set up, as Franchise Mode have crossplay functionality.

Cross-progression among consoles

As far as cross-progression for College Ultimate Team, EA Sports has kept the Auction Houses separate between consoles. Meaning, players can’t carry progression over across consoles.