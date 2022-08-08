EA makes promise to FIFA 23 players over Pro Clubs cross-play

EA SPORTS has responded to the backlash from FIFA 23 Pro Clubs players, who were left devastated by not being involved in their cross-play plans.

For the first time in history, a FIFA game will launch with cross-platform play capabilities, meaning those friend groups separated by PlayStation, Xbox, and PC can finally come together in-game.

However, the program is so far limited to a set list of game modes.

The response comes days after Pro Clubs players penned an open letter to the developers, stating they wanted official word on the plans for the mode.

EA responds to Pro Clubs cross-play concerns

On August 8, EA rolled out their annual Pitch Notes blog post, detailing everything new coming for the final game of the series. After FIFA 23, it will be rebranded to EA SPORTS FC, as many fans are aware.

Rather than kicking off with a list of sweeping changes, the Game Design Director for Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football tackled the point head-on.

In a statement from Richard Walz, he said: “I share your desire to see cross-play in Pro Clubs, and understand the frustrations for not seeing it included in the launch of FIFA 23.

EA SPORTS Pro Clubs changes have been announced.

“While we’re excited with the first steps to bring new cross-play features to FIFA 23, we also recognize what cross-play functionality could mean to the Pro Clubs mode with the potential for improving matchmaking and allowing friends from different platforms of the same generation to play together.

“With the scale of such an important feature, our goal is to bring you the best possible experiences. As we look at our cross-play future, we’re focused on matchmaking in Pro Clubs, VOLTA, and FUT Co-op, as well as cross-platform lobby invites and ultimately cross-platform Pro Clubs.”

FIFA 23 will release in September 2022, and while it might not have Pro Clubs cross-play from the get-go, this commitment will be enough for some fans.

For more information on everything new coming to the game mode, click here.