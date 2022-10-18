How to complete FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

EA have dropped the first Icon SBC of the year in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, letting fans add one of these legends to their squad early. Here’s how to complete the FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade, and all of the players in the mix.

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season has kicked off with a bang, and EA have wasted no time in supplying fans with content. We’ve already seen three major promos, including Rulebreakers, and a host of SBCs for special player cards.

Now, the devs are turning it up another notch with the first Icon SBC of the year. The Max. 86 Icon Upgrade is the perfect opportunity to add a footballing legend to their squad earlier than usual.

Here’s how to complete the FIFA 23 Max 86. Icon Upgrade, along with the cheapest solutions and all of the players up for grabs.

How to complete FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade

There are just two squads to submit for the FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade, clocking in at just 140,000 coins according to FUTBIN. At such an early stage of the season, this is great value, especially if you have plenty of spare players in your club to trade in.

Check out the requirements and cheapest possible solutions below:

84-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min. 84

Number of players: 11

Solution

86-Rated Squad

TOTW players: Min. 1

Squad rating: Min. 86

Number of players: 11

Solution

Every FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon

While there are over a hundred different Icons in FIFA 23, each with three different variations, this SBC is only dishing out cards rated 86 or under. This means only Base Icons are up for grabs, but there are still plenty of huge names that could walk out of the pack.

If you’re wondering whether or not the Max. 86 Icon Upgrade is worth completing for you, check out all of the Icons in the pool below:

85-Rated Icons

Ashley Cole

Clarence Seedorf

Claude Makelele

Davor Suker

Emmanuel Petit

Fernando Torres

Gennaro Gattuso

Gheorghe Hagi

Gianfranco Zola

Hernan Crespo

Ian Wright

Jari Litmanen

Laurent Blanc

Luis Hernandez

Michael Essien

Michael Laudrup

Nemanja Vidic

Rio Ferdinand

Robert Pires

Ronald Koeman

Rui Costa

Sol Campbell

86-Rated Icons

Andriy Shevchenko

Carlos Puyol

Christian Vieri

David Trezeguet

Fernando Hierro

Frank Lampard

Frank Rijkaard

Gianluca Zambrotta

Henrik Larsson

John Barnes

Juan Sebastian Veron

Michael Ballack

Michael Owen

Patrick Kluivert

Patrick Viera

Pavel Nedved

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Raul

Roberto Carlos

Roy Keane

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Steven Gerrard

Wayne Rooney

Those were all of the requirements, solutions, and possible rewards from the FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade. All that’s left to do now is complete the SBC and keep your fingers crossed.

We’ll be posting guides on all of the biggest FIFA 23 SBCs, so be sure to stay tuned. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other guides:

