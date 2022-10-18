How to complete FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions

EA have dropped the first Icon SBC of the year in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, letting fans add one of these legends to their squad early. Here’s how to complete the FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade, and all of the players in the mix.
The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season has kicked off with a bang, and EA have wasted no time in supplying fans with content. We’ve already seen three major promos, including Rulebreakers, and a host of SBCs for special player cards.
Now, the devs are turning it up another notch with the first Icon SBC of the year. The Max. 86 Icon Upgrade is the perfect opportunity to add a footballing legend to their squad earlier than usual.
Here’s how to complete the FIFA 23 Max 86. Icon Upgrade, along with the cheapest solutions and all of the players up for grabs.
How to complete FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade
There are just two squads to submit for the FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade, clocking in at just 140,000 coins according to FUTBIN. At such an early stage of the season, this is great value, especially if you have plenty of spare players in your club to trade in.
Check out the requirements and cheapest possible solutions below:
84-Rated Squad
- Squad rating: Min. 84
- Number of players: 11
Solution
86-Rated Squad
- TOTW players: Min. 1
- Squad rating: Min. 86
- Number of players: 11
Solution
Every FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon
While there are over a hundred different Icons in FIFA 23, each with three different variations, this SBC is only dishing out cards rated 86 or under. This means only Base Icons are up for grabs, but there are still plenty of huge names that could walk out of the pack.
If you’re wondering whether or not the Max. 86 Icon Upgrade is worth completing for you, check out all of the Icons in the pool below:
85-Rated Icons
- Ashley Cole
- Clarence Seedorf
- Claude Makelele
- Davor Suker
- Emmanuel Petit
- Fernando Torres
- Gennaro Gattuso
- Gheorghe Hagi
- Gianfranco Zola
- Hernan Crespo
- Ian Wright
- Jari Litmanen
- Laurent Blanc
- Luis Hernandez
- Michael Essien
- Michael Laudrup
- Nemanja Vidic
- Rio Ferdinand
- Robert Pires
- Ronald Koeman
- Rui Costa
- Sol Campbell
86-Rated Icons
- Andriy Shevchenko
- Carlos Puyol
- Christian Vieri
- David Trezeguet
- Fernando Hierro
- Frank Lampard
- Frank Rijkaard
- Gianluca Zambrotta
- Henrik Larsson
- John Barnes
- Juan Sebastian Veron
- Michael Ballack
- Michael Owen
- Patrick Kluivert
- Patrick Viera
- Pavel Nedved
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Raul
- Roberto Carlos
- Roy Keane
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Steven Gerrard
- Wayne Rooney
Those were all of the requirements, solutions, and possible rewards from the FIFA 23 Max. 86 Icon Upgrade. All that’s left to do now is complete the SBC and keep your fingers crossed.
We'll be posting guides on all of the biggest FIFA 23 SBCs, so be sure to stay tuned.
