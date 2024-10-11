How to complete EA FC 25 POTM Cole Palmer SBC – Solution & cost

Cole Palmer won the English Premier League Player of the Month award in September, earning the Chelsea star a POTM Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 25.

So far in FC 25, there have already been a few notable SBCs in Ultimate Team. Expensive price tags to complete POTM Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams raised eyebrows, but they are two of the best wingers in the game.

Meanwhile, a large segment of the player base completed the Marcus and Khephren Thuram SBCs, as the pair of brothers have a perfect link in squads and came for a cheap price. Along the same lines, Palmer is a versatile attacker and doesn’t break the bank.

Cole Palmer SBC Requirements

Players must complete three SBC teams to unlock the POTM Cole Palmer card in EA FC 25. Non-rare only calls for one non-rare Bronze player, so there is no need to show the requirements or solution for it.

Chelsea

Number of players from Chelsea: Min. One

Min. One IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: 84

84 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 29,900 coins

England

Number of players from England: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 85

85 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 45,600 coins

How to complete Cole Palmer SBC

Here are the cheapest possible solutions for the POTM SBC:

Chelsea

Schult (83 OVR)

Buhl (83 OVR)

Ake (84 OVR)

Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

Kovacic (85 OVR IF)

Freigang (83 OVR)

Akanji (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Martinez (84 OVR)

Sancho (82 OVR)

Dovbyk (84 OVR)

England

Pajor (87 OVR)

Dovbyk (84 OVR)

Sabitzer (84 OVR)

Romero (84 OVR)

Osimhen (87 OVR)

Harder (84 OVR)

Koulibaly (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

De Ligt (84 OVR)

Chawinga (84 OVR)

Vlahovic (84 OVR)

Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 75,700 Coins for the POTM SBC. This SBC will expire on Oct. 7. All prices come via the EA FC 25 stats site FUTBIN.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best Player Roles for every position and the best PlayStyles for every position.