How to complete FIFA 23 Sterling OTW SBC: Cost & solutions

FIFA 23’s final OTW promo entry features a Raheem Sterling SBC after his summer move from Man City to Chelsea. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, costs, and solutions right here.

FIFA 23’s Road to the Knockouts promo begins on October 7. Before players get too excited about the next event, EA delivered one final treat for the Ones to Watch Promo. OTW cards are live, meaning they can increase in rating dramatically over the course of a year.

Take, for example, Erling Haaland. The prolific goal scorer received an 88 overall OTW player item and was featured in TOTW 3. OTW cards match the highest-rated TOTW the player has received. EA also introduced two new ways for OTW cards to upgrade.

OTW players will receive a +1 boost in rating if their club earns three wins out of eight league matches after September 30 and if their nation wins one match at the World Cup

With all of that explaining out of the way, let’s jump into everything you need to know about the Raheem Sterling OTW SBC.

FIFA 23 Sterling Ones to Watch in-game stats

FUTBIN

How to complete FIFA 23 Sterling OTW SBC

You’ll need to complete two groups of requirements to unlock Sterling’s new OTW card in FIFA 23: An 85 and 86 overall squad.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with the cheapest solutions.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in squad: 11

Price: Around 52,000 FUT coins on all platforms

Reward: Gold Players Pack

FUTBIN

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

number of players in squad 11

Price: Around 98,000 FUT coins on all platforms

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

FUTBIN

Sterling OTW SBC cost

Sterling is one of the best wingers in the world and boasts excellent stats for any Ultimate Team attack. As for future upgrades, Chelsea already earned one out of three club wins required, and England should have a strong squad at the World Cup.

Altogether, completing the SCB should cost around 155,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation and Xbox, and 153,000 FUT coins on PC, according to FUTBIN.

All prices are subject to change, as the FUT market can rapidly switch prices.