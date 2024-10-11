How to complete EA FC 25 EOAE Alex Morgan SBC – Solution & cost

On Sept. 8, Alex Morgan played her final professional soccer game, so EA decided to honor the USA icon with an End of an Era Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 25.

EA pulled out all the stops for the Total Rush promo in FC 25 Ultimate Team. There is a Cole Palmer Premier League Player of the Month SBC that any Chelsea or Premier League fan should complete. In addition, there is a new Evolution worth keeping an eye on and several Objectives to get SP and players.

Article continues after ad

Yet there is arguably nothing more exciting in this promo than the Alex Morgan SBC. Here is everything you need to know about adding the lethal striker to your squad.

How to complete Alex Morgan SBC

Here are the cheapest possible solutions for the POTM SBC:

United States

Dexerto

Gyokeres (84 OVR)

Dani Olmo (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Trippier (83 OVR)

De Ligt (84 OVR)

Ake (84 OVR)

Acerbi (84 OVR)

Romero (84 OVR)

Coman (84 OVR)

Sanchez (83 OVR)

Dovbyk (84 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

Dexerto

Grimaldo (86 OVR)

Romero (84 OVR)

Gabriel (86 OVR)

Sane (85 OVR)

Carpenter (83 OVR)

Dovbyk (84 OVR)

Toone (84 OVR)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Mac Allister (86 OVR)

Catarina Macario (84 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

Dexerto

Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Lavelle (87 OVR)

De Ligt (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Ilestedt (84 OVR)

Rice (87 OVR)

Coman (84 OVR)

Dovbyk (84 OVR)

Schuller (86 OVR)

Pajor (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

Dexerto

Torreira (83 OVR)

Reiten (88 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Sommer (87 OVR)

Dani Olmo (84 OVR)

Katoto (88 OVR)

Endler (88 OVR)

Orban (83 OVR)

Ake (84 OVR)

Renard (88 OVR)

Mead (88 OVR)

Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 325,000 Coins for the POTM SBC. This SBC will expire on Nov. 15. All prices come via the EA FC 25 stats site FUTBIN.

Article continues after ad

Alex Morgan SBC Requirements

Dexerto

Players must complete five SBC teams to unlock the EOAE Alex Morgan card in EA FC 25. Since there are two 87-Rated Squads, we only listed one, and you can repeat it.

Article continues after ad

United States

Number of players from United States: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 84

84 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 12,650 coins

85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: 85

85 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 41,700 coins

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: 86

86 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 69,500 coins

87-Rated Squad x2

Squad Rating: 87

87 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 93,500 coins

Is the Alex Morgan EOAE SBC worth completing?

325,000 Coins worth of fodder is expensive this early in the game, but Morgan is worth completing. The American legend has 96 Finishing, 92 Composure, and 93 Ball Control, meaning you can hold off defenders in the final third and score consistently from different angles.

Morgan also has the Poacher ++ Player Role, which we believe is the best Role for strikers, because players with this role make the best runs in behind the defense and are always in the right place for rebounds.

Article continues after ad

As for her PlayStyle Plus, Finesse Shot is the best one for strikers because you can fire home finesse shots from tight angles, and a five-star weak foot means you can pull the shot off with both feet.

Article continues after ad

That’s all there is to know about completing the Alex Morgan EOAE SBC in EA FC 25. For more, check out the best formations for Ultimate Team, the ideal teams to start Career Mode, and try to keep up with the fastest players in the game.