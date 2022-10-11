FIFA 23 Rulebreakers: Start date, player predictions & more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers is expected to be the next Ultimate Team promo once Road to the Knockouts wraps up. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 Rulebreakers, including its leaked start date and our best player predictions.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is off to a fast start, and EA have wasted no time in showering players with exciting promos. Ones to Watch kicked things off in style, while Road to the Knockouts brought the Champions League to this year’s game for the first time.

But the next event is always just around the corner and leaks have revealed that Rulebreakers will be returning once again in FIFA 23.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Rulebreakers:

According to well-known leaker FUT Sheriff, FIFA 23 Rulebreakers will kick off on Friday, October 14, with the new team of special cards replacing RTTK in packs at 6PM BST.

They also revealed that Rulebreakers will mark the first two-week promo of the season, so players can look forward to a second squad on Friday, October 21.

What are FIFA 23 Rulebreakers cards?

The Rulebreakers promo usually takes popular cards that may not be troubling the FUT meta and rearranges their stats to make them more usable. This often comes in the form of a major pace boost, but the idea is to completely change that card’s playstyle.

In the past, we’ve seen sluggish target men turn into pacey strikers that like to run in behind, or attacking full-backs become solid defenders. FIFA 23 is expected to follow the same trend and conjure up some interesting options for FUT fans to add to their squad.

FIFA 22 Rulebreakers gave us some quality cards, and FIFA 23 is set to follow suit.

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers player predictions

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers is set to be one of the most unique promos of the year because of how drastically it changes the players involved. Given just how many cards there are on the FUT market, there’s plenty of potential for this event to include some meta stars.

Here are our predictions for FIFA 23 Rulebreakers:

Harry Kane (Spurs)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Sergio Ramos (PSG)

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

Seko Fofana (RC Lens)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Paulo Dybala (Roma)

That was everything we know about FIFA 23 Rulebreakers so far. We’ll be sure to update this page with the latest details once the promo is officially confirmed by EA.

