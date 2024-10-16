How to complete EA FC 25 Max 87 Icon SBC: Best & worst players

How to complete EA FC 25 Max 87 Icon SBC: Best & worst playersEA Sports
The first Icon SBC of the season has arrived in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to add a footballing great to their team.
Heroes and Icons are some of the most sought-after cards in the entire game, not just because they offer useful Chemistry links, but also because partnering Haaland with past legends never gets old. Now, you have the opportunity to earn one of these items which, despite the rating cap, could take your squad to new heights.
Here’s how to complete the EA FC 25 Max 87 Icon SBC, including the best and worst players you could receive.
Max 87 Icon SBC requirements and cost
There are three squads to submit for Max 87 Icon SBC, which is set to cost you around 217,000 coins in total. Since there are two 86 squads, we only included one solution that can be used twice. Check out the requirements and cheapest possible solution below:
85-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: 85
- TOTW players: 1
- Cost: 54,450
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack
Solution
- Martinez (87 OVR)
- Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)
- White (84 OVR)
- Martinez (84 OVR)
- Guimaraes (85 OVR)
- Robertson (85 OVR)
- De Ligt (84 OVR)
- Ake (84 OVR)
- Dufour (86 OVR IF)
- Ruben Nevez (84 OVR)
- Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
86-Rated Squad x2
- Squad Rating: 86
- Minimum OVR of 87: Min 1
- Cost: 83,800
- Reward: Small Gold Players Pack
Solution
- Grealish (84 OVR)
- Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)
- Osimhen (87 OVR)
- Romero (84 OVR
- En-Nesyri (83 OVR)
- Dani Olmo (84 OVR)
- White (84 OVR)
- Martinez (87 OVR)
- Palmer (85 OVR)
- Rice (87 OVR)
- Carvajal (86 OVR)
Best and worst Icons under 87-rated
Since this is the first Icon SBC of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, you can only get players that are 87-rated or below as a reward. There are 24 different Icons from all different eras that match this criteria.
While this does mean that the absolute best of the Icons like Ronaldo and Zidane aren’t in the pool, there are still some cards up for grabs. That being said, there are also some players that might not be worth the significant coin investment.
Here are all the best and worst pulls that you could see:
Best
- Fernando Torres
- Gianfranco Zola
- Michael Essien
- Gianluca Zambrotta
- Claude Makelele
- Emmanuel Petit
- Frank Rijkaard
- Ashley Cole
- Nemanja Vidic
Worst
- Patrick Kluivert
- Ian Rush
- Roy Keane
- Juan Sebastian Veron
- Henrik Larsson
- Hernan Crespo
- Ian Wright
- Genaro Gattuso
- Davor Suker
Mid
- Sol Campbell
- John Barnes
- Frank Lampard
- Robert Pires
- Luis Hernandez
- Xabi Alonso
Ultimately, the odds of getting a good card vs. a lackluster one are pretty even, so it’s all about deciding whether you want to spend the coins and roll the dice. If you have plenty of spare fodder in your club, then it’s probably worth the risk, but if you have to buy every player from scratch, it might not be worth your time.
We’re expecting even more major SBCs to come, with Total Rush set to continue for a second week and leaks revealing that Trailblazers is the next Ultimate Team promo.