How to complete EA FC 25 Max 87 Icon SBC: Best & worst players

The first Icon SBC of the season has arrived in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to add a footballing great to their team.

Heroes and Icons are some of the most sought-after cards in the entire game, not just because they offer useful Chemistry links, but also because partnering Haaland with past legends never gets old. Now, you have the opportunity to earn one of these items which, despite the rating cap, could take your squad to new heights.

Here’s how to complete the EA FC 25 Max 87 Icon SBC, including the best and worst players you could receive.

Max 87 Icon SBC requirements and cost

There are three squads to submit for Max 87 Icon SBC, which is set to cost you around 217,000 coins in total. Since there are two 86 squads, we only included one solution that can be used twice. Check out the requirements and cheapest possible solution below:

85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: 85

TOTW players: 1

Cost: 54,450

Reward: Premium Gold Pack

Solution

Dexerto

Martinez (87 OVR)

Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Martinez (84 OVR)

Guimaraes (85 OVR)

Robertson (85 OVR)

De Ligt (84 OVR)

Ake (84 OVR)

Dufour (86 OVR IF)

Ruben Nevez (84 OVR)

Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

86-Rated Squad x2

Squad Rating: 86

Minimum OVR of 87: Min 1

Cost: 83,800

Reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

Dexerto

Grealish (84 OVR)

Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)

Osimhen (87 OVR)

Romero (84 OVR

En-Nesyri (83 OVR)

Dani Olmo (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Martinez (87 OVR)

Palmer (85 OVR)

Rice (87 OVR)

Carvajal (86 OVR)

Best and worst Icons under 87-rated

Since this is the first Icon SBC of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, you can only get players that are 87-rated or below as a reward. There are 24 different Icons from all different eras that match this criteria.

While this does mean that the absolute best of the Icons like Ronaldo and Zidane aren’t in the pool, there are still some cards up for grabs. That being said, there are also some players that might not be worth the significant coin investment.

Here are all the best and worst pulls that you could see:

Best

Fernando Torres

Gianfranco Zola

Michael Essien

Gianluca Zambrotta

Claude Makelele

Emmanuel Petit

Frank Rijkaard

Ashley Cole

Nemanja Vidic

Worst

Patrick Kluivert

Ian Rush

Roy Keane

Juan Sebastian Veron

Henrik Larsson

Hernan Crespo

Ian Wright

Genaro Gattuso

Davor Suker

Mid

Sol Campbell

John Barnes

Frank Lampard

Robert Pires

Luis Hernandez

Xabi Alonso

Ultimately, the odds of getting a good card vs. a lackluster one are pretty even, so it’s all about deciding whether you want to spend the coins and roll the dice. If you have plenty of spare fodder in your club, then it’s probably worth the risk, but if you have to buy every player from scratch, it might not be worth your time.

We’re expecting even more major SBCs to come, with Total Rush set to continue for a second week and leaks revealing that Trailblazers is the next Ultimate Team promo.