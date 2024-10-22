How to complete EA FC 25 Total Rush Crystal Dunn SBC: Solution and cost

How to complete EA FC 25 Total Rush Crystal Dunn SBC: Solution and costDexerto
EA FC 25 added to a growing list of NWSL squad-building challenges with a new Total Rush Cyrstal Dunn SBC. Here is everything you need to know about adding the versatile midfielder and defender to your team.
Ultimate Team currently has a few United States SBCs that provide perfect links for each other. Alex Morgan received an End of an Era card for playing the final match of her illustrious career.
Fellow United States teammate Mallory Swanson also got an SBC for the Total Rush Promo. In addition, there is also an American Ally Watt card available to add to your squad, along with several other exciting options.
Crystal Dunn is the latest American NWSL player to receive a promo card and is a compelling option for most squads.
Should you complete the Crystal Dunn SBC?
Dunn is worth unlocking if you completed the Alex Morgan, Mallory Swanson, or any other NWSL SBC. Even if you didn’t do any of those previous SBCS, this is a well-rounded card with impressive attributes in every category.
It’s disappointing that she doesn’t have a PlayStyle + or Role +, but four-star skills and weak foot make up for that. In addition, Dunn is capable of playing CM, RB, RM, and LW, meaning she can play in just about every position.
90 Pace and 87 Dribbling jump off the page, and she has no primary attribute below 80 overall. Considering that it only cost 182,000 coins compared to previous SBCs, Dunn is an excellent value, given her dominance in any position.
Total Rush Crystal Dunn SBC requirements and cost
There are six squads to submit for Crystal Dunn SBC, which is set to cost you around 182,550 coins in total. Check out the requirements and cheapest possible solution below:
SBC Requirements
Top Form
- IF Players: Min. One
- Squad Rating: 82
- Number of players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack
Estimated cost: 33,000 Coins
Solution
- Suarez (82 OVR)
- Aubameyang (82 OVR)
- Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- Henrichs (81 OVR)
- Lukaku (82 OVR)
- Carnesecchi (82 OVR)
- Freuler (81 OVR)
- Jorginho (82 OVR)
- Botman (82 OVR)
- Hofmann (82 OVR)
- Rajkovic (82 OVR IF)
83 Rated
- Squad Rating: 83
- Number of players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack
Estimated cost: 19,900 Coins
Solution
- Icardi (83 OVR)
- Giroud (83 OVR)
- Tadic (83 OVR)
- Koke (83 OVR)
- Di Maria (83 OVR)
- Parejo (83 OVR)
- Trippier (83 OVR)
- Morata (83 OVR)
- De Vrij (83 OVR)
- Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- Suarez (82 OVR)
United States
- Number of players from United States: Min 1
- Squad Rating: 84
- Number of players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack
Estimated cost: 30,150 Coins
Solution
- Coman (83 OVR)
- Mane (84 OVR)
- Dallmann (84 OVR)
- Douglas Luiz (83 OVR)
- Ruben Neves (84 OVR)
- Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)
- Dimarco (84 OVR)
- Buchanan (84 OVR)
- Romero (84 OVR)
- Blundell (84 OVR)
- Naeher (83 OVR)
84 Rated
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: 84
- Number of players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack
Estimated cost: 36,400 Coins
Solution
- Lukaku (84 OVR IF)
- Pedro Goncalves (83 OVR)
- Sanchez (83 OVR)
- Mane (84 OVR)
- Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)
- Coman (84 OVR)
- Dimarco (84 OVR)
- Romero (84 OVR)
- De Ligt (84 OVR)
- White (84 OVR)
- Diogo Costa (84 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: 85
- Number of players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack
Estimated cost: 47,800 Coins
Solution
- Palacios (84 OVR)
- Martinez (84 OVR)
- Le Sommer (85 OVR)
- Huth (85 OVR)
- Martinez (87 OVR)
- Dani Olmo (84 OVR)
- Huth (85 OVR)
- Kimmich (86 OVR)
- Ilestedt (84 OVR)
- Hasegawa (84 OVR)
- Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)
- Le Normand (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: 85
- Number of players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Estimated cost: 54,000 Coins
Solution
- Kimmich (86 OVR)
- Hasegawa (84 OVR)
- Vitinha (85 OVR)
- Palacios (84 OVR)
- Pedro Goncalves (83 OVR)
- Ilestedt (84 OVR)
- Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)
- Huth (85 OVR)
- Vlahovic (84 OVR)
- Dani Olmo (84 OVR)
- Shaw (87 OVR IF)
That’s all you need to know to complete EA FC 25 Crystal Dunn SBC. For more, check out our guides on the best formations to dominate Ultimate Team and the best teams to use in Career mode.