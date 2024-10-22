How to complete EA FC 25 Total Rush Crystal Dunn SBC: Solution and cost

EA FC 25 added to a growing list of NWSL squad-building challenges with a new Total Rush Cyrstal Dunn SBC. Here is everything you need to know about adding the versatile midfielder and defender to your team.

Ultimate Team currently has a few United States SBCs that provide perfect links for each other. Alex Morgan received an End of an Era card for playing the final match of her illustrious career.

Fellow United States teammate Mallory Swanson also got an SBC for the Total Rush Promo. In addition, there is also an American Ally Watt card available to add to your squad, along with several other exciting options.

Crystal Dunn is the latest American NWSL player to receive a promo card and is a compelling option for most squads.

Should you complete the Crystal Dunn SBC?

Dunn is worth unlocking if you completed the Alex Morgan, Mallory Swanson, or any other NWSL SBC. Even if you didn’t do any of those previous SBCS, this is a well-rounded card with impressive attributes in every category.

It’s disappointing that she doesn’t have a PlayStyle + or Role +, but four-star skills and weak foot make up for that. In addition, Dunn is capable of playing CM, RB, RM, and LW, meaning she can play in just about every position.

90 Pace and 87 Dribbling jump off the page, and she has no primary attribute below 80 overall. Considering that it only cost 182,000 coins compared to previous SBCs, Dunn is an excellent value, given her dominance in any position.

Total Rush Crystal Dunn SBC requirements and cost

There are six squads to submit for Crystal Dunn SBC, which is set to cost you around 182,550 coins in total. Check out the requirements and cheapest possible solution below:

SBC Requirements

Top Form

IF Players: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 82

82 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Premium Gold Pack

Estimated cost: 33,000 Coins

Solution

Dexerto

Suarez (82 OVR)

Aubameyang (82 OVR)

Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

Henrichs (81 OVR)

Lukaku (82 OVR)

Carnesecchi (82 OVR)

Freuler (81 OVR)

Jorginho (82 OVR)

Botman (82 OVR)

Hofmann (82 OVR)

Rajkovic (82 OVR IF)

83 Rated

Squad Rating: 83

83 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 19,900 Coins

Solution

Dexerto

Icardi (83 OVR)

Giroud (83 OVR)

Tadic (83 OVR)

Koke (83 OVR)

Di Maria (83 OVR)

Parejo (83 OVR)

Trippier (83 OVR)

Morata (83 OVR)

De Vrij (83 OVR)

Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

Suarez (82 OVR)

United States

Number of players from United States : Min 1

: Min 1 Squad Rating: 84

84 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Premium Gold Pack

Estimated cost: 30,150 Coins

Solution

Dexerto

Coman (83 OVR)

Mane (84 OVR)

Dallmann (84 OVR)

Douglas Luiz (83 OVR)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)

Dimarco (84 OVR)

Buchanan (84 OVR)

Romero (84 OVR)

Blundell (84 OVR)

Naeher (83 OVR)

84 Rated

IF Players : Min 1

: Min 1 Squad Rating: 84

84 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 36,400 Coins

Solution

Dexerto

Lukaku (84 OVR IF)

Pedro Goncalves (83 OVR)

Sanchez (83 OVR)

Mane (84 OVR)

Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)

Coman (84 OVR)

Dimarco (84 OVR)

Romero (84 OVR)

De Ligt (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Diogo Costa (84 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: 85

85 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

Estimated cost: 47,800 Coins

Solution

Dexerto

Palacios (84 OVR)

Martinez (84 OVR)

Le Sommer (85 OVR)

Huth (85 OVR)

Martinez (87 OVR)

Dani Olmo (84 OVR)

Huth (85 OVR)

Kimmich (86 OVR)

Ilestedt (84 OVR)

Hasegawa (84 OVR)

Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)

Le Normand (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: 85

85 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated cost: 54,000 Coins

Solution

Dexerto

Kimmich (86 OVR)

Hasegawa (84 OVR)

Vitinha (85 OVR)

Palacios (84 OVR)

Pedro Goncalves (83 OVR)

Ilestedt (84 OVR)

Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)

Huth (85 OVR)

Vlahovic (84 OVR)

Dani Olmo (84 OVR)

Shaw (87 OVR IF)

That’s all you need to know to complete EA FC 25 Crystal Dunn SBC. For more, check out our guides on the best formations to dominate Ultimate Team and the best teams to use in Career mode.