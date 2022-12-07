FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards: Start date leaked, FUTMAS & everything we know

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Winter Wildcards, the replacement for the popular FUTMAS event, is expected to arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team very soon. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards so far.

FIFA 23 has delivered plenty of promos since it dropped in September, showering FUT fans with plenty of special cards, packs, and SBCs. While the likes of Ones to Watch and Path to Glory are always popular, the yearly Christmas event is always a standout on the calendar.

In FIFA 22, the festive promo was called Winter Wildcards, and it appears that EA are bringing it back for another spin.

Here’s everything we know so far about the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo, including when it’s likely to get underway.

Article continues after ad

Contents

According to leaker FUTZONEFIFA, FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards will get underway on Friday, December 23, 2022.

The insider claimed that the Christmas event would be the first promo after the World Cup season comes to a close, which would place it a week after Team of the Tournament.

Qatar 2022 is an unusual World Cup as it’s taking place mid-season, so any plans that EA may have had for the festive season would have clashed with the completion.

What is FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards?

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards hasn’t been officially announced yet, but we can use last year to get a good idea of what might be on the way. Fans can look forward to another team of special cards with heavily juiced stats, that will likely become meta players immediately upon release.

Article continues after ad

If the devs stick to the same concept as FIFA 22, these new cards will also see players move into entirely new positions to open up new squad-building opportunities. For example, last year Neymar moved from LW to CAM and became one of the game’s most overpowered cards.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There will also be plenty of festive SBCs and objectives to complete for pack rewards, so there’s plenty to get stuck into.

Will there be a FUTMAS in FIFA 23?

FIFA players have been desperate to see the popular FUTMAS event make a return but, sadly, there will be no FUTMAS in FIFA 23.

Traditionally, FUTMAS is a month-long celebration full of packs and SBCs. However, since the World Cup has taken over FIFA 23 Ultimate Team during December, fans will have to settle for the shorter Winter Wildcards promo instead.

Article continues after ad

That was everything we know about FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards so far. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as more details are available.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our other FIFA 23 guides:

FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team | How to play co-op in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team | How to get FIFA 23 FUT Draft Tokens | FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards & Online and Single Player explained | How to play as Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 | FIFA 23 FUT Champs Play-Offs & Finals rewards, ranks & tips