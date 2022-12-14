FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps: Start date leaked, rewards & more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards is this year’s festive promo, and it’s bringing the popular swaps feature back for another run. Here’s a complete guide on FIFA 23 Winter Wildcard Swaps, including the expected start date and rewards.

While FIFA players may have been disappointed to see the popular FUTMAS promo take a backseat in recent years, the replacement, Winter Wildcards, was well received when it arrived in FIFA 22. It’s no surprise then, that it’s expected to make a comeback in FUT 23.

According to leakers, FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards won’t just add another slate of special cards to the game, but also bring back the beloved swaps feature. The concept has appeared in a number of events this year, including during the World Cup, so fans will be delighted to see it return this Christmas.

Article continues after ad

We’ve put together everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Winter Wildcard Swaps, from the leaked start date to what rewards could be on offer.

Contents

According to known FIFA leaker FUT Sheriff, Winter Wildcard Swaps will begin when the promo arrives in Ultimate Team on Friday, December 23, 2022. At this point, the first set of tokens will be added and players can begin completing objectives to try and earn them.

Sheriff also revealed that the rewards can be redeemed from the in-game menus until Friday, January 13, 2023, giving players three weeks to grind for the packs or special cards they want.

Article continues after ad

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps explained

Much like many other FUT events so far this season, FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps tasks players with completing in-game objectives to earn up to 25 tokens. These can then be submitted into special SBCs in exchange for valuable rewards.

As you’d expect, those with the time to unlock every token will have access to top-tier rewards, usually consisting of high-rated special cards – including Icons. However, there are also smaller rewards that only require a handful of objectives to be completed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Everyone receives one free token at the start of the event, but the rest can only be earned by completing unique objectives. These often include a certain number of goals with players from a specific league or nation in either Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or FUT Friendlies.

Article continues after ad

Tokens will arrive in two waves, so be sure to keep an eye on the time limit for each objective. But if you do find yourself one short of your preferred reward, bonus tokens will be available through packs in the store.

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcard Swaps rewards

Sadly, we don’t currently know the full slate of Winter Wildcard Swaps rewards, as they won’t be revealed until the event goes live just before Christmas. That being said, there are a few staples that will no doubt return.

The lower tiers are usually populated by special packs that grant a large number of players of a certain rating, such as 25 83-rated or higher players. Then there will also be a handful of Winter Wildcard items that will be exclusively available as swaps rewards.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to add the final lineup of rewards as soon they are announced, so check back here for the latest updates. For more on FIFA 23, check out our other guides:

FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team | How to play co-op in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team | How to get FIFA 23 FUT Draft Tokens | FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards & Online and Single Player explained | How to play as Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 | FIFA 23 FUT Champs Play-Offs & Finals rewards, ranks & tips