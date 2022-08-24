Top 10 Serie A FIFA 23 rating predictions: Immobile, Dybala, Pogba, more

Some of FIFA 23’s best players will come from Serie A, although the league may not be the European superpower it once was. Italian giants like Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan have some huge stars in their squads, and we’ve predicted which of them will make up the top 10 Serie A players in FIFA 23.

Year after year, the Italian league produces some of the most desirable players that FIFA Ultimate Team has to offer, and FIFA 23 will be no different.

Serie A has fallen behind other leagues in recent years, but the resurgence of the two Milan clubs has put it firmly on the road back to former glory. Big-name stars are still being drawn to Italy, meaning that FIFA 23 could see the league reemerge as one of the most popular.

But who will be the best of the bunch? We’ve put together our predictions for the top 10 best Serie A players in FIFA 23.

EA Sports Serie A is home to plenty of stars who could dominate FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Serie A top-rated players: Predictions

We’re still waiting for EA to drop the full slate of FIFA 23 ratings, so these are just our predictions for now. It’s worth noting that some of the players on this list are subject to transfer rumors, so things could easily change as more moves are confirmed.

We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as the official ratings are revealed.

Paul Pogba: 87 ->85

EA SPORTS Don’t write off Paul Pogba in FIFA 23.

Life in Manchester didn’t quite turn out as planned, but it’s a testament to Paul Pogba’s natural ability that he still earned a move back to Juventus. Despite his immense quality, the Frenchman will be looking to prove his doubters wrong in Turin.

A string of disappointing performances will almost definitely earn him a downgrade in FIFA 23, but 85 still seems fair for a player of his stature. Our money is on a -2 change in rating, but don’t be surprised to see Pogba bounce back with the club that helped build his reputation.

Mike Maignan: 84 -> 86

The Italian league has produced some world-class goalkeepers over the years, and AC Milan has stumbled on yet another. Mike Maignan was comfortably the best goalkeeper in Serie A as the Rossoneri secured their first title in 11 years.

The Frenchmen kept 17 clean sheets altogether, two more than Handanovic and Patricio. After finally helping AC Milan to win back their crown, Maignan should be rewarded with a +2 upgrade to 86 in FIFA 23.

Theo Hernandez: 84 -> 86

EA Sports We’re expecting a big upgrade for Theo Hernandez this time around.

Another key part of AC Milan’s title success, Theo Hernandez is slowly emerging as one of the best fullbacks in world football. While known for his pace, Hernandez’s defending has improved massively, and he played a pivotal role in helping his goalkeeper earn 17 clean sheets last season.

He also chipped in at the other end of the pitch, notching five goals and another six assists – the most for a defender. The 24-year-old is already one of the best left-backs in FIFA, and we expect this to continue in FIFA 23 with a +2 increase.

Wojciech Szczesny: 87 -> 86

It’s safe to say that the 2021/22 season isn’t one that will live long in the memory of Juventus fans. That being said, it’s tough to place the blame solely at the feet of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who still managed 12 clean sheets.

The big Pole was largely let down by the performances of his teammates, so we don’t expect to see his rating butchered in FIFA 23 but a drop does feel unavoidable. For this reason, 86 feels about right this time around.

Romelu Lukaku: 88 -> 86

The Belgian striker was a revelation when he first graced the San Siro, but his big-money return to Chelsea was far from a happy reunion. After a solid enough start for Lukaku, a loss of form, and a well-documented desire to return to Inter saw him fall out of favor with Thomas Tuchel.

He got his wish and will be loaned back to Italy this year, but his rating will certainly pay the price for a disappointing season. In the case of such a high-profile flop, don’t be suprised to see him axed by two ratings down to 86.

Lautaro Martinez: 85 -> 86

EA Sports On the back of his best season to date, FIFA 23 could be a big year for Lautaro Martinez.

After years of showing promise, last season felt like Lautaro Martinez was finally living up to his potential. After helping Argentina claim the Copa America, he then fired in 25 goals as Inter Milan won the Italian cup and finished second in the league.

Registering his most prolific season date more than warrants an upgrade, so an 86-rated card in FIFA 23 should be guaranteed. His performances earned him plenty of admiration from clubs around Europe, but if he sticks with the Nerazzurri, he’ll undoubtedly be one of Serie A’s deadliest strikers.

Milan Škriniar: 86 -> 86

Reliability is the difference between a good center-back and an average one, and they don’t come more trustworthy than Milan Skriniar. The Slovakian has been a stalwart for Inter Milan in recent seasons, known for his exceptional positioning and crucial tackles.

Last season was another great year, earning Skriniar a spot in the Serie A TOTS as Inter pushed their rivals all the way. Being pipped in the final game might prevent him from being upgraded, but 86 is more than respectable.

Angel Di Maria: 87 -> 86

At the tender age of 34, many players would be beginning to wind down, but the Argentine has secured another move to a top side. After so many years at massive clubs like PSG and Real Madrid, it’s no surprise that Juventus snapped up Angel Di Maria when he decided to leave Paris.

The winger remains one of the most underrated stars in world football and can still go toe-to-toe with almost anyone in terms of sheer quality. Although is age likely means his rating will start to plummet in the next few years, we expect him to be a standout in Italy this year.

Paulo Dybala: 87 -> 87

EA Sports Dybala is sticking around in the Serie A, and he’ll be one of the very best players in the league.

Paulo Dybala has always been a unique player, able to play across the front line thanks to his close dribbling, creative flair, and clinical finishing. But after a shaky couple of years, Paulo Dybala rediscovered his form in the last 12 months, proving his quality once again with 15 goals and a spot in the Team of the Season.

After seven illustrious years at Juventus, Dybala’s time in Turin has come to end and he’s embarking on a new chapter at Roma. With Jose Mourinho taking him under his wing, his 87 rating should carry over from FIFA 22 as he looks to impress in a different shirt.

Ciro Immobile: 87 -> 88

There is an argument that Lazio’s talismanic striker could be one of the most underrated players in world football over the last few years. Ciro Immobile, dubbed “King Ciro” by the supporters, has scored over 20 goals in five out of his last six seasons, a record only Messi, Ronaldo, and Lewandowski can better.

Last season saw the Italian smash in another 27, becoming Lazio’s leading Serie A goalscorer in the process. In FIFA 23, it’s finally time for Immobile to move up to an 88 rating and be recognized among Europe’s elite where he belongs.

Those were our predictions for the best Serie A players in FIFA 23! For more on FIFA 23, check out our other guides:

