Best EA SPORTS FC Serie A players: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Several players in Serie A had breakout seasons and helped elevate the league to another level. Here are our predictions for the best Serie A players in EA SPORTS FC 24.

For the third year in a row, a different club won the Scudetto. After winning nine straight Serie A titles, Juventus suffered a slight fall from grace, opening the door for new competitors. This season it was Napoli’s turn to take home silverware as the electrifying squad ran away to secure its first domestic trophy since 1989-90.

And this past season didn’t come without its fair share of drama. A 10-point penalty for false accounting dropped Juventus out of a Champions League spot, and Jose Mourinho was up to his usual antics on the sideline while managing Roma.

With so many talented players to choose from this past season, it was tough to narrow a list down to 10, but we did our best to predict the best Serie A players in EA SPORTS FC 24.

EA SPORTS FC top 10 Serie A player ratings predictions

Player Name Club Position Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Victor Osimhen Napoli ST 88 +5 Rafael Leao AC Milan LW 88 +4 Mike Maignan AC Milan GK 87 – Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 87 – Wojciech Szczesny Juventus GK 87 +1 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB 86 +2 Nico Barella Inter Milan CM 86 – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli RW 85 +11 Paulo Dybala Roma CF 85 -1 Theo Hernandez AC Milan LB 85 –

We gave a few players crazy upgrades, but it all feels warranted, given how well they played. Victor Osimhen The Nigeran striker scored 26 goals and played a key role in Napoli’s title run.

Every successful striker needs someone supplying them with the ball, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was the Robin to Osimhen’s Batman. The 22-year-old phenom found the back of the net 12 times and added 10 helpers.

Raphael Leao terrorized defensive lines all season, as the Portuguese winger scored 15 goals and added eight assists. Leao attracted Europe’s biggest clubs but committed his future to AC Milan.

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best Serie A players in EA SPORTS FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.