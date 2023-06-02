FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS: Osimhen, Leao, Barella, more

FIFA 23’s Serie A Team of the Season is live in Ultimate Team, with some of the biggest stars in the game getting in. Here’s what you need to know.

EA pulled out all of the stops for this year’s TOTS promo as it nears the final stage. A star-studded Premier League TOTS team delivered the likes of Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and Mo Salah.

Fans were then pleasantly surprised with the Bundesliga TOTS, dishing up juiced cards for Jude Bellingham, Msuiala, and Nkunku. Last week also gave players plenty of new cards to add to their teams. The Ligue 1 TOTS squad, featured Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe.

In the final squad before the Ultimate TOTS, EA honored Italy’s top performers. Let’s jump right into who made the final cut.

FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS revealed

98 Rafael Leao, 97 Victor Osimhen, and 96 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia immediately jump off the page when first looking at a stacked TOTS team. Osimhen led the Serie A with 25 goals, and Lautaro Martinez wasn’t too far behind, netting 21.

Kvaratskhelia also played a key role in Napoli winning its first scudetto since 1989-90, scoring 10, and leading the league with 12 assists. Leao dazzled on the wing for Milan, finding the net 13 times, and added 8 helpers to his impressive stat line. European giants came knocking at the door for his services, but the Portuguese star decided to commit his future to Milan.

Goalkeeper

Szczesny (Juventus)

Defenders

Hernandez (AC Milan)

Smalling (Roma)

Bremer (Juventus)

Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

K. Jae (Napoli)

Tomori (AC Milan)

Midfielders

Barella (Inter Milan)

Rabiot (Juventus)

Tonali (AC Milan)

Cuadrado (Juventus)

Attackers

Leao (AC Milan)

Osimhen (Napoli)

Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Dybala (Roma)

Martinez (Inter Milan)

G. Strefezza (Lecce)

Di Maria (Juventus)

Make sure to check back and check out our FIFA 23 Team of the Season hub for more information on the TOTS promo.