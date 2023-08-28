Some of the best EA FC 24 player ratings just leaked

From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, an EA FC 24 leak revealed the first set of new player ratings.

EA FC 24 is fast approaching, and we have a general idea of what to expect from the first chapter of a new story for the series. Ultimate Team receives a revamp as women footballers join the mode, along with upgradeable players, PlayStyles, and a new trait system.

While Career Mode adds a spectator mode, coaching philosophies, and dynamic modes. Pro Clubs finally gets cross-play along with a few other minor changes. With all of the new gameplay changes out of the way, players want to know which footballers will be the highest-rated.

We did our best to predict the best to predict the top player ratings in FC 24, but it’s a daunting task trying to nail down the correct rating based on a footballer’s previous season’s performance. Fortuntaley, leakers did the hard part for us and revealed how players will either be upgraded or downgraded.

EA FC 24 ratings leaked

Here is a full list of the EA FC 24 leaks we know so far. All leaks come from DonkTrading and must be taken with a grain of salt until EA provides confirmation.

Player Name FIFA 23 rating EA FC 24 leaked rating Cristiano Ronaldo 90 86 Lionel Messi 91 90 Alejandro Garnacho 70 75 Edson Alvarez 80 80 Alexis Mac Allister 76 82 Enzo Fernandez 78 83 Lisandro Martinez 81 84 Marcos Acuna 85 85 Paulo Dybala 86 86 Federico Valverde 84 88 Victor Osimhen 83 88 Bernado Silva 88 88 Manuel Neuer 90 87 Heung Min Son 89 87 Luka Modric 88 87 Marquinhos 88 87 Frenkie De Jong 87 87 Mike Maignan 87 87 Lautaro Martinez 86 87 Martin Odegaard 84 87

That’s everything we know about player ratings so far. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.