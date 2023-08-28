GamingEA SPORTS FC

Some of the best EA FC 24 player ratings just leaked

Erling Haaland in EA FC 24EA SPORTS

From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, an EA FC 24 leak revealed the first set of new player ratings.

EA FC 24 is fast approaching, and we have a general idea of what to expect from the first chapter of a new story for the series. Ultimate Team receives a revamp as women footballers join the mode, along with upgradeable players, PlayStyles, and a new trait system.

While Career Mode adds a spectator mode, coaching philosophies, and dynamic modes. Pro Clubs finally gets cross-play along with a few other minor changes. With all of the new gameplay changes out of the way, players want to know which footballers will be the highest-rated.

We did our best to predict the best to predict the top player ratings in FC 24, but it’s a daunting task trying to nail down the correct rating based on a footballer’s previous season’s performance. Fortuntaley, leakers did the hard part for us and revealed how players will either be upgraded or downgraded.

EA FC 24 ratings leaked

Here is a full list of the EA FC 24 leaks we know so far. All leaks come from DonkTrading and must be taken with a grain of salt until EA provides confirmation.

Player NameFIFA 23 ratingEA FC 24 leaked rating
Cristiano Ronaldo9086
Lionel Messi 9190
Alejandro Garnacho7075
Edson Alvarez 8080
Alexis Mac Allister7682
Enzo Fernandez7883
Lisandro Martinez8184
Marcos Acuna 8585
Paulo Dybala 8686
Federico Valverde 8488
Victor Osimhen8388
Bernado Silva8888
Manuel Neuer9087
Heung Min Son 8987
Luka Modric 8887
Marquinhos 8887
Frenkie De Jong8787
Mike Maignan8787
Lautaro Martinez8687
Martin Odegaard 8487

That’s everything we know about player ratings so far. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.

