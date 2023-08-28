Some of the best EA FC 24 player ratings just leaked
From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, an EA FC 24 leak revealed the first set of new player ratings.
EA FC 24 is fast approaching, and we have a general idea of what to expect from the first chapter of a new story for the series. Ultimate Team receives a revamp as women footballers join the mode, along with upgradeable players, PlayStyles, and a new trait system.
While Career Mode adds a spectator mode, coaching philosophies, and dynamic modes. Pro Clubs finally gets cross-play along with a few other minor changes. With all of the new gameplay changes out of the way, players want to know which footballers will be the highest-rated.
We did our best to predict the best to predict the top player ratings in FC 24, but it’s a daunting task trying to nail down the correct rating based on a footballer’s previous season’s performance. Fortuntaley, leakers did the hard part for us and revealed how players will either be upgraded or downgraded.
EA FC 24 ratings leaked
Here is a full list of the EA FC 24 leaks we know so far. All leaks come from DonkTrading and must be taken with a grain of salt until EA provides confirmation.
|Player Name
|FIFA 23 rating
|EA FC 24 leaked rating
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|90
|86
|Lionel Messi
|91
|90
|Alejandro Garnacho
|70
|75
|Edson Alvarez
|80
|80
|Alexis Mac Allister
|76
|82
|Enzo Fernandez
|78
|83
|Lisandro Martinez
|81
|84
|Marcos Acuna
|85
|85
|Paulo Dybala
|86
|86
|Federico Valverde
|84
|88
|Victor Osimhen
|83
|88
|Bernado Silva
|88
|88
|Manuel Neuer
|90
|87
|Heung Min Son
|89
|87
|Luka Modric
|88
|87
|Marquinhos
|88
|87
|Frenkie De Jong
|87
|87
|Mike Maignan
|87
|87
|Lautaro Martinez
|86
|87
|Martin Odegaard
|84
|87
That’s everything we know about player ratings so far. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.