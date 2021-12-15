FIFA 22 ICON Swaps: Start date, objectives & leaked rewards

After weeks of speculation, EA have finally announced FIFA 22 ICON Swaps 1, giving players the chance to earn some of the most valuable cards in the game. Here’s everything we know so far about all of the objectives, as well as the leaked ICONs and pack rewards.

With all the different special cards and promotions that hit FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team, there’s still nothing that compares to owning an ICON. Not only are these players some of the biggest names ever to grace the sport, but they also provide crucial chemistry links to help you build your squad.

The only downside is how rare they are to pack. Many will play religiously for the whole year and never see those prestigious white flares. That’s where ICON Swaps comes in.

Advertisement

ICON Swaps let players grind away to earn the ICONs, rather than keeping their fingers crossed with each opened pack. FIFA 22 ICON Swaps 1 has now been announced, and here’s everything we know so far.

Contents

What is FIFA 22 ICON Swaps

Put simply, ICON Swaps is FIFA 22 players’ chance to unlock ICONs through completing in-game objectives. EA gradually drop a series of challenges, each of which offers a numbered Swap Token.

At the beginning of the event, a ladder of SBCs will hit the FIFA 22 menus, each requiring more Swap Tokens than the last. As you earn more tokens, the quality of the ICONs or packs on offer to you increases.

Advertisement

Players have the choice to spend their tokens early and unlock multiple smaller rewards. Or they can go big and save all of their tokens to unlock one of the marquee ICONs at the top end of the ladder.

FIFA 22 ICON Swaps start date

According to a new loading screen found in-game, ICON swaps 1 will get started on Thursday, December 15, 2021, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT / 7 PM CET.

At this time, players can expect to see the full list of rewards on offer. The first batch of objectives will also go live, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

FIFA 22 ICON Swaps 1 leaked rewards

ICON SWAPS HEARD HERE FIRST Picture credit: @Jake_FutTrading

Post credit @Jake_FutTrading

Information credit @EASPORTSFIFA

Picture taken from @ yellow bird pic.twitter.com/VVmDim65Ub — Jake (@Jake_FutTrading) December 13, 2021

Not only are there big-name ICONs to be unlocked, but there are also some extremely generous packs up for grabs. These can be perfect for building up your club after a big SBC or saving until a big promotion.

Advertisement

Read More: Best strikers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

If you’re not satisfied the ICONs included, there are also some random ICON packs if you’re willing to take the risk.

We won’t know the full list of packs and players until the event finally starts, but a handful already appear to have leaked online. Courtesy of Jake_FutTrading, we can take a look at the supposed lineup of ICON Swaps 1 rewards.

2 tokens – 25 x 81+ Player Pack

25 x 81+ Player Pack 3 tokens – 25 x 82+ Player Pack

25 x 82+ Player Pack 5 tokens – 25 x 83+ Player Pack

25 x 83+ Player Pack 6 tokens – Mid Iker Casillas

Mid Iker Casillas 7 tokens – Mid Rio Ferdinand

Mid Rio Ferdinand 8 tokens – Base or Mid ICON Pack

Base or Mid ICON Pack 9 tokens – Prime Marc Overmars

Prime Marc Overmars 10 tokens – Mid ICON Pack

Mid ICON Pack 11 tokens – Mid Marcel Desailly

Mid Marcel Desailly 12 tokens – Base Alessandro Del Piero

Base Alessandro Del Piero 13 tokens – 89+ Mid ICON Pack

89+ Mid ICON Pack 14 tokens – Base or Mid ICON Player Pick

Base or Mid ICON Player Pick 14 tokens – Prime Gianluca Zambrotta

Prime Gianluca Zambrotta 16 tokens – Mid or Prime ICON Pack

Mid or Prime ICON Pack 17 tokens – Base, Mid, or Prime ICON Player Pick

Base, Mid, or Prime ICON Player Pick 17 tokens – Mid Wayne Rooney

We will update this section once the complete set rewards are revealed in-game.

FIFA 22 ICON Swaps objectives

Every edition of ICON Swaps comes with a mix of different objectives. In previous years, they could ask you to win a number of games on Squad Battles will a team featuring one nationality. It could also be a certain type of goal in a Friendlies mode, or they could simply require a number of Division Rivals wins with any team.

Advertisement

Until the first lot go live, it’s hard to say what EA will ask of us this time around. Once again, we’ll update this page once more information is available.

There you have it, that’s everything we know so far about ICON Swaps 1 in FIFA 22. For more on FIFA 22, check out guides on how to complete these ICON SBCs:

Base Patrick Vieira | Mid Roy Keane | Mid Roberto Carlos | Mid Peter Cech | Mid Emmanuel Petit |