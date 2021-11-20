How to complete Peter Cech Mid ICON FIFA 22 SBC: Loan, cost & solutions

EA SPORTS have released a new FIFA 22 SBC to unlock the Mid ICON card of storied keeper Peter Cech, and we have all the info you’ll need to knock it out. There’s also an option to grab it on loan which we’ll look at as well.

ICON cards are some of the best player items available in FIFA 22, and every so often EA decides to make some available through Squad Building Challenges.

This SBC to unlock Cech’s Mid ICON is actually not a bad value for the FUT Coins you’ll have to spend. The card comes in at an 88 OVR and doesn’t look bad in the stats department either.

Let’s take a look at this card’s full stats, before going over requirements for the loan and full versions.

FIFA 22 Cech Mid ICON SBC

Peter Cech Mid ICON in-game stats

Rewards

2x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Small Gold Players Pack

Premium Mixed Players Pack

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Rare Electrum Players Pack

How to complete FIFA 22 Cech Mid ICON SBC

Altogether there are six different Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to finish to unlock Cech’s Mid ICON card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Numbers of players in the Squad: 11

Numbers of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top-notch

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

The Blues’ Wall

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

League Finesse

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

There you have it — how to complete Peter Cech’s new Mid ICON SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

FIFA 22 Cech Mid ICON SBC price

Altogether, these six SBCs to unlock FIFA 22’s Cech Mid ICON card will cost you around 240,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 262,000 on Xbox, and 256,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you solve them.

FIFA 22 Cech Mid ICON SBC loan card

If you want to test out this card before going all-in, there is a five-match loan version available through a separate SBC as well. In comparison, it only requires one challenge and it’s much cheaper to complete.

Peter Cech [Loan]

Number of players from Czech Republic: Min 1

Player Level: Min Silver

Player Level: Gold Players: Min 2

Gold Players: Min 2 Rare: Min 9

Rare: Min 9 Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Mid ICON Peter Cech card [5-match loan]

Solution

FIFA 22 Cech Mid ICON SBC Loan price

This option is much cheaper than the full SBC. It will only cost you around 8,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 9,000 on Xbox, and 6,000 on Origin PC.