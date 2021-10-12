FIFA 22 Ones to Watch tracker: Who will get an upgrade next?

If you’ve picked up a FIFA 22 OTW card or are looking to, you might be wondering how it’s tracking relative to its base stats and maximum rating. We’ve got you covered with all the latest info.

EA SPORTS releases a Ones to Watch promo team filled with big-name players who moved to new clubs in the summer transfer window every year, and that’s no different in FIFA 22.

To make things easier, we’ve put together a list of all the current OTW players, and who could be in line for an update next right here.

FIFA 22 Ones to Watch current ratings

FIFA OTW cards start out with decent stats already, but have a potential maximum rating of 99 OVR. It is pretty unlikely any of them will ever climb that high in a single season, but it can increase quite a bit.

Below are all of the Ones to Watch cards in FIFA 22, along with their base and current ratings:

Player Base Rating Current Rating Lionel Messi 93 93 Cristiano Ronaldo 91 91 Romelu Lukaku 88 88 Sergio Ramos Garcia 88 88 Jadon Sancho 87 87 Raphael Varane 86 86 Achraf Hakimi 85 85 Antoine Greizmann 85 85 Memphis Depay 85 85 David Alaba 84 84 Jack Grealish 84 84 Georginio Wijnaldum 84 84 Andre Silva 84 84 Anderson Talisca 84 84 Manuel Locatelli 84 84 Marcel Sabitzer 84 84 Saul Niguez Esclapez 82 82 Denzel Drumfries 82 82 Dayot Upamecano 82 82 Leon Bailey 82 82 Rodrigo Javier De Paul 82 82 Steven Berghuis 81 81 Thomas Delaney 81 81 Danny Ings 81 81 Marc Cucurella Saseta 81 81 Joaquin Correa 81 81 Donyell Malen 80 80 Xherdan Shaqiri 79 79 Paulinho 79 79 Fikayo Tomori 79 79 Ibrahima Konate 78 78 Camavinga 78 78 Junior Firpo 78 78 Hector Bellerin Moruno 78 78 Justin Kluivert 76 76 Myron Boadu 76 76

How do FIFA 21 OTW upgrades work?

FIFA 21 Ones To Watch upgrades are special dynamic items in FIFA Ultimate Team. Unlike standard cards, their stats will increase throughout the season depending on how the players perform in the real world.

If a player makes a Team of the Week (TOTW), their OTW card will get an upgrade as well.

Upcoming FIFA 22 TOTW and Ones to Watch

Based on TOTW 3 as you can see above, both Talisca and Locatelli made the cut this time around, so don’t be surprised if their Ones to Watch cards see an upgrade sometime soon.

EA SPORTS will release the fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for the year on October 13.

The TOTW 4 promo will begin at 6PM (UK time). But, it remains to be seen which OTW players, if any, make the cut this time around.

We'll update this article with the latest TOTW and OTW ratings as soon as either come out, so be sure to check back, and keep your eyes on our Twitter accounts @DexertoFC and @FUTWatch for all breaking team news.