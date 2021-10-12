 FIFA 22 Ones to Watch tracker: Who will get an upgrade next? - Dexerto
FIFA 22 Ones to Watch tracker: Who will get an upgrade next?

Published: 12/Oct/2021 6:05 Updated: 12/Oct/2021 5:54

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 22 ones to watch stat tracker

FIFA 22 FUT

If you’ve picked up a FIFA 22 OTW card or are looking to, you might be wondering how it’s tracking relative to its base stats and maximum rating. We’ve got you covered with all the latest info.

EA SPORTS releases a Ones to Watch promo team filled with big-name players who moved to new clubs in the summer transfer window every year, and that’s no different in FIFA 22.

To make things easier, we’ve put together a list of all the current OTW players, and who could be in line for an update next right here.

FIFA 22 Ones to Watch current ratings

ones to watch team 1
EA SPORTS
The Ones to Watch Team 1 in FIFA 22.

FIFA OTW cards start out with decent stats already, but have a potential maximum rating of 99 OVR. It is pretty unlikely any of them will ever climb that high in a single season, but it can increase quite a bit.

Below are all of the Ones to Watch cards in FIFA 22, along with their base and current ratings:

Player Base Rating Current Rating
Lionel Messi 93 93
Cristiano Ronaldo 91 91
Romelu Lukaku 88 88
Sergio Ramos Garcia 88 88
Jadon Sancho 87 87
Raphael Varane 86 86
Achraf Hakimi 85 85
Antoine Greizmann 85 85
Memphis Depay 85 85
David Alaba 84 84
Jack Grealish 84 84
Georginio Wijnaldum 84 84
Andre Silva 84 84
Anderson Talisca 84 84
Manuel Locatelli 84 84
Marcel Sabitzer 84 84
Saul Niguez Esclapez 82 82
Denzel Drumfries 82 82
Dayot Upamecano 82 82
Leon Bailey 82 82
Rodrigo Javier De Paul 82 82
Steven Berghuis 81 81
Thomas Delaney 81 81
Danny Ings 81 81
Marc Cucurella Saseta 81 81
Joaquin Correa 81 81
Donyell Malen 80 80
Xherdan Shaqiri 79 79
Paulinho 79 79
Fikayo Tomori 79 79
Ibrahima Konate 78 78
Camavinga 78 78
Junior Firpo 78 78
Hector Bellerin Moruno 78 78
Justin Kluivert 76 76
Myron Boadu 76 76

How do FIFA 21 OTW upgrades work?

FIFA 21 Ones To Watch upgrades are special dynamic items in FIFA Ultimate Team. Unlike standard cards, their stats will increase throughout the season depending on how the players perform in the real world.

If a player makes a Team of the Week (TOTW), their OTW card will get an upgrade as well.

Upcoming FIFA 22 TOTW and Ones to Watch

All upgraded TOTW 3 cards lined up on FIFA background.
EA SPORTS
Can you spot the OTW players in TOTW 3? More than one of them made the cut!

Based on TOTW 3 as you can see above, both Talisca and Locatelli made the cut this time around, so don’t be surprised if their Ones to Watch cards see an upgrade sometime soon.

EA SPORTS will release the fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for the year on October 13.

The TOTW 4 promo will begin at 6PM (UK time). But, it remains to be seen which OTW players, if any, make the cut this time around.

We’ll update this article with the latest TOTW and OTW ratings as soon as either come out, so be sure to check back, and keep your eyes on our Twitter accounts @DexertoFC and @FUTWatch for all breaking team news.

