FIFA 22 Ones to Watch tracker: Who will get an upgrade next?

If you’ve picked up a FIFA 22 OTW card or are looking to, you might be wondering how it’s tracking relative to its base stats and maximum rating. We’ve got you covered with all the latest info.
EA SPORTS releases a Ones to Watch promo team filled with big-name players who moved to new clubs in the summer transfer window every year, and that’s no different in FIFA 22.
To make things easier, we’ve put together a list of all the current OTW players, and who could be in line for an update next right here.
FIFA 22 Ones to Watch current ratings
FIFA OTW cards start out with decent stats already, but have a potential maximum rating of 99 OVR. It is pretty unlikely any of them will ever climb that high in a single season, but it can increase quite a bit.
Advertisement
Below are all of the Ones to Watch cards in FIFA 22, along with their base and current ratings:
|Player
|Base Rating
|Current Rating
|Lionel Messi
|93
|93
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|91
|91
|Romelu Lukaku
|88
|88
|Sergio Ramos Garcia
|88
|88
|Jadon Sancho
|87
|87
|Raphael Varane
|86
|86
|Achraf Hakimi
|85
|85
|Antoine Greizmann
|85
|85
|Memphis Depay
|85
|85
|David Alaba
|84
|84
|Jack Grealish
|84
|84
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|84
|84
|Andre Silva
|84
|84
|Anderson Talisca
|84
|84
|Manuel Locatelli
|84
|84
|Marcel Sabitzer
|84
|84
|Saul Niguez Esclapez
|82
|82
|Denzel Drumfries
|82
|82
|Dayot Upamecano
|82
|82
|Leon Bailey
|82
|82
|Rodrigo Javier De Paul
|82
|82
|Steven Berghuis
|81
|81
|Thomas Delaney
|81
|81
|Danny Ings
|81
|81
|Marc Cucurella Saseta
|81
|81
|Joaquin Correa
|81
|81
|Donyell Malen
|80
|80
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|79
|79
|Paulinho
|79
|79
|Fikayo Tomori
|79
|79
|Ibrahima Konate
|78
|78
|Camavinga
|78
|78
|Junior Firpo
|78
|78
|Hector Bellerin Moruno
|78
|78
|Justin Kluivert
|76
|76
|Myron Boadu
|76
|76
How do FIFA 21 OTW upgrades work?
FIFA 21 Ones To Watch upgrades are special dynamic items in FIFA Ultimate Team. Unlike standard cards, their stats will increase throughout the season depending on how the players perform in the real world.
If a player makes a Team of the Week (TOTW), their OTW card will get an upgrade as well.
Upcoming FIFA 22 TOTW and Ones to Watch
Based on TOTW 3 as you can see above, both Talisca and Locatelli made the cut this time around, so don’t be surprised if their Ones to Watch cards see an upgrade sometime soon.
Advertisement
EA SPORTS will release the fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for the year on October 13.
The TOTW 4 promo will begin at 6PM (UK time). But, it remains to be seen which OTW players, if any, make the cut this time around.
We’ll update this article with the latest TOTW and OTW ratings as soon as either come out, so be sure to check back, and keep your eyes on our Twitter accounts @DexertoFC and @FUTWatch for all breaking team news.