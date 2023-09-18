EA FC 24 devs announce controversial change to ICON Swaps

EA FC 24 controversially removes full-length Icon Swaps promos by combining Swaps tokens with seasonal reward progress.

Community members love Icon Swaps because it rewards playtime over spending money. Players complete SBCs and play Online Friendlies and Squad Battles to earn tokens. Those tokens are then employed to unlock must-use players that some users previously couldn’t imagine adding to their Ultimate Team squad without making microtransaction purchases.

Examples include 90 overall Patrick Vieira from FIFA 23, 93 overall Ruud Gullit in FIFA 22, and FIFA 21’s 97 overall Zinedine Zidane. In saying that, Swaps is by no means for the faint of heart or casual players. Unlocking the highest tier of rewards in previous titles could take upwards of 40 hours of gameplay.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And tokens didn’t carry over, so you were out of luck if you didn’t complete every challenge within the program’s allotted time frame. EA noted the challenges with Swaps and announced a change to the program in EA FC 24 that will ruffle some feathers for those who loved the traditional format.

EA FC 24 Icon Swaps explained

On September 18, EA announced that FC 24 will combine Swaps rewards into Season progress. The devs didn’t confirm it officially, but this implies there will no longer be a dedicated Icon Swaps program. Instead, players will earn Swaps rewards as part of the seasonal XP progression system.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The EA FC 24 devs claimed Swaps was too confusing at times: “For some newer players, understanding how to earn and redeem tokens was complex, and it could even cause challenges for established players if you forgot to redeem your rewards.”

The devs went on to explain how this change will positively impact team building: “We believe combining Swaps rewards into Season Progress allows players to understand better and see their progress each season as you work towards building your dream team.”

Article continues after ad

We will better understand how the new combo program works once EA unveils the Season 1 roadmap for FC 24.