EA FC 24: How to complete ICON Laurent Blanc SBC – Solution & cost

EA Followed up the David Beckham ICON SBC with French legend Laurent Blanc. Here is everything you need to know about adding the versatile card to your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad.

It was a memorable weekend of Ultimate Team content in FC 24. EA delivered a brand new promo on Friday called Trailblazers. Team 1 included the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, and Caroline Graham Hansen. Rumors point to Christiano Ronaldo headlining Team 2.

And the devs weren’t done there. Just to empty players’ coin balances and saved-up fodder even more, EA released POTM SBCs for Rafael Leao and Heung Min Son, along with Trailblazers SBCs for Rodrygo and Declan Rice.

You may be strapped for coins and usable cards if you started or completed any of the above SBCs. But luckily, you will have plenty of time to complete the exciting Laurent Blanc ICON SBC.

SBC Requirements

There are eight teams that need to be completed in order to get the ICON Blanc card in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the eight:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 2k

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly silver

Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 3.3K

On a Loan

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 4.4K

Le President

Number of players from OM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Estimated SBC Cost: 14.2K

Les Bleus

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 12.4K

League Powerhouse

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 41.7K

Top-notch

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 98.75K

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated SBC Cost: 240K

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the ICON Laurent Blanc SBC: Born Legend, Rising Star, and On a Loan call for 11 players of each card rarity, so there is no need to share a solution.

Le President

Soucek (79 OVR)

Rajkovic (78 OVR)

Visca (79 OVR)

Renan Lodi (79 OVR)

Carles Gil (79 OVR)

Cook (82 OVR)

Forsberg (80 OVR)

Vertonghen (79 OVR)

Terracciano (79 OVR)

Zadrazil (80 OVR)

Riemann (81 OVR IF)

Les Bleus

Russo (84 OVR)

Muller (84 OVR)

Dallmann (84 OVR)

Hojbjerg (84 OVR)

Catarina Macario (84 OVR)

Kingsbury (84 OVR)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Andre (79 OVR)

Foord (84 OVR)

Weir (84 OVR)

Koke (84 OVR)

League Powerhouse

Fabinho (84 OVR)

Koke (84 OVR)

Sauerbrunn (84 OVR)

Silva (84 OVR)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Foord (84 OVR)

Calhanoglu (85 OVR)

Muller (84 OVR)

Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

De Ligt (86 OVR)

Laporte (85 OVR)

Top-notch

Hojbjerg (84 OVR)

Russo (84 OVR)

Koulibaly (84 OVR)

Sule (84 OVR)

Modric (87 OVR)

Martinez (87 OVR)

Veratti (86 OVR)

Ginter (84 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Milinkovic Savic (87 OVR IF)

Ilestedt (84 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

Bounou (85 OVR)

Popp (88 OVR)

Stones (85 OVR)

Koulibaly (84 OVR)

Rapinoe (85 OVR)

Hegerberg (89 OVR)

Lewandowski (90 OVR)

Casemiro (89 OVR)

Fabinho (84 OVR)

Silva (88 OVR)

Rodri (89 OVR)

Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 418,000 Coins for the ICON SBC.

This SBC will expire in eight weeks. All prices come via FUTBIN.

