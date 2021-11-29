How to complete Roberto Carlos Mid ICON FIFA 22 SBC: Loan, cost & solutions

EA have dropped another batch of ICON SBCs into FIFA 22, and there’s a Mid Roberto Carlos up for grabs. Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn the legendary defender or secure his loan card.
ICONs are some of the most prestigious and sought-after cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Their incredibly high stats make them effective on the pitch, and their helpful chemistry links allow players to build hybrid squads of different leagues.
Packing one of these cards doesn’t happen very often, but, luckily, EA like to release SBCs so you can earn them easily. Added just before the Black Friday festivities, Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos is next up.
If you’re not sure whether or not to take the plunge and add the free-kick specialist to your team, there’s also a loan SBC on offer so you can try him out. Here’s everything you need to know, from his in-game stats to cheap SBC solutions.
FIFA 22 Roberto Carlos Mid ICON SBC
Roberto Carlos Mid ICON stats
How to complete mid ICON Roberto Carlos SBC
There are nine SBCs in total to complete for Roberto Carlos – clocking in at around 800,000 coins according to FUTBIN. Luckily, each SBC comes with a pack reward, so you could get some fodder to soften the blow.
Check out the full list of requirements, as well as some cheap solutions, below.
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min. 50
- Players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min. 50
- Players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Top-notch
- TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: Min. 83
- Team Chemistry: Min. 80
- Players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Small Gold Players Pack
Solution
Nerazzuri
- Inter Milan players: Min. 1
- TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: Min. 84
- Team Chemistry: Min. 75
- Players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
El Hombre Bala
- Real Madrid players: Min. 1
- TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: Min. 85
- Team Chemistry: Min. 70
- Players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Selecao
- Brazil players: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: Min. 86
- Team Chemistry: Min. 65
- Players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
League Finesse
- Serie A players: Min. 1
- TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: Min. 86
- Team Chemistry: Min. 60
- Players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solution
League Legend
- La Liga players: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: Min. 87
- Team Chemistry: Min. 55
- Players in the squad: 11
- Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min. 88
- Team Chemistry: Min. 45
- Players in the squad: 11
Solution
FIFA 22 Roberto Carlos Mid ICON SBC loan card
If you’re not completely sold on the idea of splashing 800,000 coins on Roberto Carlos, there is a way you can try him out. There is a straightforward SBC for a five-game loan card.
This is also useful for FUT Friendly matches, so it might be worth completing even if you have no intention of completing the full SBC.
Roberto Carlos [five-match loan]
- Brazil players: Min. 1
- Player Level: Min. Gold
- Rare: Min. 8
- Team Chemistry: Min. 30
- Players in the squad: 11
Solution
That was everything you need to know about how to complete the Mid ICON Roberto Carlos SBC. For more FIFA 22 guides, be sure to check our solutions for other ICON SBCs:
