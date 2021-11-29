 How to complete Roberto Carlos Mid ICON FIFA 22 SBC: Loan, cost & solutions - Dexerto
How to complete Roberto Carlos Mid ICON FIFA 22 SBC: Loan, cost & solutions

Published: 29/Nov/2021 12:08

by Nathan Warby
FIFA 22 Roberto Carlos SBC
EA Sports

EA have dropped another batch of ICON SBCs into FIFA 22, and there’s a Mid Roberto Carlos up for grabs. Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn the legendary defender or secure his loan card.

ICONs are some of the most prestigious and sought-after cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Their incredibly high stats make them effective on the pitch, and their helpful chemistry links allow players to build hybrid squads of different leagues.

Packing one of these cards doesn’t happen very often, but, luckily, EA like to release SBCs so you can earn them easily. Added just before the Black Friday festivities, Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos is next up.

If you’re not sure whether or not to take the plunge and add the free-kick specialist to your team, there’s also a loan SBC on offer so you can try him out. Here’s everything you need to know, from his in-game stats to cheap SBC solutions.

FIFA 22 Roberto Carlos Mid ICON SBC

Roberto Carlos Mid ICON stats

FIFA 22 Roberto Carlos stats
FUTBIN
Roberto Carlos has great stats for an attacking left-back

How to complete mid ICON Roberto Carlos SBC

There are nine SBCs in total to complete for Roberto Carlos – clocking in at around 800,000 coins according to FUTBIN. Luckily, each SBC comes with a pack reward, so you could get some fodder to soften the blow.

Check out the full list of requirements, as well as some cheap solutions, below.

Born Legend

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in the squad: 11
  • Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Roberto Carlos Born Legend solution

Rising Star

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 50
  • Players in the squad: 11
  • Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Roberto Carlos Rising Star solution

Top-notch

  • TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Players in the squad: 11
  • Reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top Notch solution

Nerazzuri

  • Inter Milan players: Min. 1
  • TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Players in the squad: 11
  • Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Nerazzurri solution

El Hombre Bala

  • Real Madrid players: Min. 1
  • TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 70
  • Players in the squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

El Hombre SBC solution

Selecao

  • Brazil players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 65
  • Players in the squad: 11
  • Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Selecao SBC solution

League Finesse

  • Serie A players: Min. 1
  • TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 60
  • Players in the squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

League finesse solution

League Legend

  • La Liga players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 55
  • Players in the squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

League legend solutions

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min. 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 45
  • Players in the squad: 11

Solution

88 rated squad solution

FIFA 22 Roberto Carlos Mid ICON SBC loan card

If you’re not completely sold on the idea of splashing 800,000 coins on Roberto Carlos, there is a way you can try him out. There is a straightforward SBC for a five-game loan card.

This is also useful for FUT Friendly matches, so it might be worth completing even if you have no intention of completing the full SBC.

Roberto Carlos [five-match loan]

  • Brazil players: Min. 1
  • Player Level: Min. Gold
  • Rare: Min. 8
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 30
  • Players in the squad: 11

Solution

Roberto Carlos loan solution

That was everything you need to know about how to complete the Mid ICON Roberto Carlos SBC. For more FIFA 22 guides, be sure to check our solutions for other ICON SBCs:

