How to complete Roberto Carlos Mid ICON FIFA 22 SBC: Loan, cost & solutions

EA have dropped another batch of ICON SBCs into FIFA 22, and there’s a Mid Roberto Carlos up for grabs. Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn the legendary defender or secure his loan card.

ICONs are some of the most prestigious and sought-after cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Their incredibly high stats make them effective on the pitch, and their helpful chemistry links allow players to build hybrid squads of different leagues.

Packing one of these cards doesn’t happen very often, but, luckily, EA like to release SBCs so you can earn them easily. Added just before the Black Friday festivities, Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos is next up.

If you’re not sure whether or not to take the plunge and add the free-kick specialist to your team, there’s also a loan SBC on offer so you can try him out. Here’s everything you need to know, from his in-game stats to cheap SBC solutions.

FIFA 22 Roberto Carlos Mid ICON SBC

Roberto Carlos Mid ICON stats

How to complete mid ICON Roberto Carlos SBC

There are nine SBCs in total to complete for Roberto Carlos – clocking in at around 800,000 coins according to FUTBIN. Luckily, each SBC comes with a pack reward, so you could get some fodder to soften the blow.

Check out the full list of requirements, as well as some cheap solutions, below.

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min. 50

Players in the squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min. 50

Players in the squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top-notch

TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 83

Team Chemistry: Min. 80

Players in the squad: 11

Reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

Nerazzuri

Inter Milan players: Min. 1

TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 84

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in the squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

El Hombre Bala

Real Madrid players: Min. 1

TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 85

Team Chemistry: Min. 70

Players in the squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Selecao

Brazil players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 86

Team Chemistry: Min. 65

Players in the squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

League Finesse

Serie A players: Min. 1

TOTW / FUT Champs players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 86

Team Chemistry: Min. 60

Players in the squad: 11

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

League Legend

La Liga players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 87

Team Chemistry: Min. 55

Players in the squad: 11

Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min. 88

Team Chemistry: Min. 45

Players in the squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Roberto Carlos Mid ICON SBC loan card

If you’re not completely sold on the idea of splashing 800,000 coins on Roberto Carlos, there is a way you can try him out. There is a straightforward SBC for a five-game loan card.

This is also useful for FUT Friendly matches, so it might be worth completing even if you have no intention of completing the full SBC.

Roberto Carlos [five-match loan]

Brazil players: Min. 1

Player Level: Min. Gold

Rare: Min. 8

Team Chemistry: Min. 30

Players in the squad: 11

Solution

That was everything you need to know about how to complete the Mid ICON Roberto Carlos SBC. For more FIFA 22 guides, be sure to check our solutions for other ICON SBCs:

