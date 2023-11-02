 EA FC 24 players flame “outrageous” season 1 milestone rewards

EA FC 24 players expected a handsome reward for playing 90 Division Rivals games but instead found a lump of coal in their stockings.

EA releases daily SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and some of the special player cards come at a hefty price. For example, the Andrea Pirlo ICON SBC costs around 608,000 coins, while the Martin Odegaard Centurions SBC will set users back around 373,000 coins.

Community members purchasing high-rated cards to complete the SBC challenges have driven up market prices. Absurd transfer market prices have forced players to rely on packs to get high-rated cards to complete challenges.

Players expected the season 1 milestone rewards to help accomplish that goal but were sorely mistaken.

EA FC 24 players shocked by disappointing milestone rewards

In years past, FIFA awarded players with valuable packs for playing Division Rivals games throughout the season. But EA FC 24 went a different direction and gave players tifos for playing 90 matches. At first, community members thought it may have been a visual glitch, and there would still be packs.

But on November 2, players logged in and their worst nightmares became a reality. Season 2 offers the same rewards, and players questioned why they should feel motivated to play at all.

A frustrated FC 24 player took to Reddit and confirmed that the reward is a tifo and nothing more.

One player responded: “What in the actual fu**, 90 games for a tifo I will never use?”

Other community members shared a similar sentiment and argued there is less incentive to play the game mode. Getting the 7 wins a week required for Division Rivals rewards is the only way to earn packs or coins from the game mode following this revelation.

A second user added: “They are actually incentivizing playing fewer games, wow.”

To really hammer the point home, a third commenter claimed: “It’s so ridiculous that the community was convinced that it had to be some visual bug. Never expect anything more than the bare minimum from EA.”

Players made their frustrations heard loud and clear, but the devs have not revealed any plans to improve rewards.