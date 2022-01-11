How to complete Fernando Torres Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 22: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS is giving FIFA 22 players the chance to kick off the new year by earning themselves Fernando Torres’ Prime ICON SBC card. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge.

FIFA Ultimate Team players are never short on opportunities to snap up their favorite ICON players. Now, they’ve got the chance to get their hands on the ever-popular legend Fernando ‘El Nino’ Torres.

It’s the best version of him available, boasting an impressive 91 OVR. It also has incredible stats with 93 pace, 90 shooting, 88 dribbling, and more.

If you want to unlock it in the cheapest possible way, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA 22 Fernando Torres Prime ICON SBC

Fernando Torres in-game stats

FIFA 22 Fernando Torres Prime ICON SBC requirements

Like most Prime ICON SBCs, the requirements are tough. You’ll need to build 12 different squads to unlock the card, each with its own criteria.

Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Player Packs

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Player Packs

Solution

El Niño

Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

The Reds

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

The Blues

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

National Idol

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

League Legend

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

League Finesse

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Fernando Torres Prime ICON SBC cost

FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBCs are often the most demanding and expensive SBCs to complete, and this one isn’t any different.

It will set you back 1.15 million FUT Coins on PlayStation, 1.25 million on Xbox, and 1.27 million on PC Origin, which isn’t for the faint-hearted. It’s also worth noting that these prices can fluctuate.