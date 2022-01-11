How to complete Fernando Torres Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 22: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS is giving FIFA 22 players the chance to kick off the new year by earning themselves Fernando Torres’ Prime ICON SBC card. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge.
FIFA Ultimate Team players are never short on opportunities to snap up their favorite ICON players. Now, they’ve got the chance to get their hands on the ever-popular legend Fernando ‘El Nino’ Torres.
It’s the best version of him available, boasting an impressive 91 OVR. It also has incredible stats with 93 pace, 90 shooting, 88 dribbling, and more.
If you want to unlock it in the cheapest possible way, we’ve got you covered.
FIFA 22 Fernando Torres Prime ICON SBC
Fernando Torres in-game stats
FIFA 22 Fernando Torres Prime ICON SBC requirements
Like most Prime ICON SBCs, the requirements are tough. You’ll need to build 12 different squads to unlock the card, each with its own criteria.
Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Player Packs
Solution
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Player Packs
Solution
El Niño
- Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
The Reds
- Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
The Blues
- Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solution
National Idol
- Number of players from Spain: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
League Legend
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
League Finesse
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Solution
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
87-Rated Squad
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solution
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Solution
88-Rated Squad
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Fernando Torres Prime ICON SBC cost
FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBCs are often the most demanding and expensive SBCs to complete, and this one isn’t any different.
It will set you back 1.15 million FUT Coins on PlayStation, 1.25 million on Xbox, and 1.27 million on PC Origin, which isn’t for the faint-hearted. It’s also worth noting that these prices can fluctuate.