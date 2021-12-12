How to complete Roy Keane Mid ICON FIFA 22 SBC: Loan, cost & solutions

EA SPORTS have released another pair of ICON SBCs in FIFA 22, including a Mid version of storied Irish footballer Roy Keane. Here’s all the info you’ll need to knock it out. There’s also an option to grab it on loan which we’ll look at as well.

ICON cards are some of the best player items available in FIFA 22, and every so often EA decides to make some available through Squad Building Challenges.

This SBC to unlock Roy Keane actually won’t break the bank, and is a decent value for what you’re getting. The card comes in at an 88 OVR and doesn’t look bad in the numbers department either.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at this card’s full stats, before going over requirements for the full and loan versions.

FIFA 22 Roy Keane Mid ICON SBC

Roy Keane Mid ICON in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Keane Mid ICON SBC

Altogether there are five different Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to finish to unlock Keane’s Mid ICON card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top-notch

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

United’s Heartbeat

Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

League Gladiator

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Keane Mid ICON SBC price

Altogether, these five SBCs to unlock FIFA 22’s Keane Mid ICON card will cost you around 237,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 244,000 on Xbox, and 271,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you solve them.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Keane Mid ICON SBC loan card

If you want to test out this card before going all-in, there is a five-match loan version available through a separate SBC as well. In comparison, it only requires one challenge and it’s much cheaper to complete.

Roy Keane [Loan]

Number of players from Republic of Ireland: Min 1

Player Level: Min Silver

Player Level: Gold Players: Min 8

Gold Players: Min 8 Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Keane Mid ICON SBC Loan price

This option is much cheaper than the full SBC. It will only cost you around 6,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 7,000 on Xbox, and 10,000 on Origin PC.